Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, first section launch in...

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Cricket rivals clash! Four giants battle for Asia's crown in a round-robin format. The top two teams face off in a grand finale. All eyes on the epic showdown between the two perennial arch-nemeses.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details
Courtesy: X/ACCMedia1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup has one more group match remaining, featuring defending champions India against Oman, scheduled for Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the fixtures for the second round of the continental stage—the Super Four—are already confirmed. After 11 group matches so far, four teams have successfully advanced to the next phase of the Asia Cup, with the competition set to commence from Saturday in Dubai.

Teams

The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav was the first to secure a spot in the Super Four stage. Competing in Group A, India triumphed over the UAE in their opening match by nine wickets, followed by a victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. Their qualification was confirmed when the UAE delivered a strong performance to defeat Oman. Although the host nation’s win boosted their chances of reaching the next round for the first time in history, their aspirations were dashed in the subsequent match, where former champions Pakistan claimed a 41-run victory, thanks to an all-round performance from Shaheen Afridi. This win for Pakistan, who had previously defeated Oman in their opener, allowed them to join India in the Super Four.

From Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have progressed. The team led by Charith Asalanka qualified after winning all three of their matches, while Bangladesh clinched the final spot following Afghanistan's loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Format

The tournament's second phase will adopt a round-robin format, meaning all teams will have the opportunity to compete against each other in the Super Four. The top two teams will then move on to the final. The points system remains the same: two points for a win and one point for a no result. However, if teams are tied on points at the conclusion of the Super Four stage, net run rate will determine the rankings.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule:

Sep 20 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 21 – India vs Pakistan – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 23 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 24 – India vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 25 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 26 – India vs Sri Lanka – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming Details

Fans around the world can catch every ball of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four through live TV broadcasts and online streaming platforms:

India – Live telecast on Star Sports Network; streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan – Coverage on PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Sri Lanka – Available on SLRC (Channel Eye)

Bangladesh – Telecast on Gazi TV (GTV), T Sports, and BTV

Middle East & North Africa – Broadcast via Etisalat CricLife and StarzPlay

UK & Europe – Coverage on Sky Sports Cricket

USA & Canada – Streaming on ESPN+ and Willow TV

Also read| IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terroris
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netize
5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role, tried luck in Canada real estate but ended up losing it all; he is...
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE