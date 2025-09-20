Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Cricket rivals clash! Four giants battle for Asia's crown in a round-robin format. The top two teams face off in a grand finale. All eyes on the epic showdown between the two perennial arch-nemeses.

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup has one more group match remaining, featuring defending champions India against Oman, scheduled for Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the fixtures for the second round of the continental stage—the Super Four—are already confirmed. After 11 group matches so far, four teams have successfully advanced to the next phase of the Asia Cup, with the competition set to commence from Saturday in Dubai.

Teams

The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav was the first to secure a spot in the Super Four stage. Competing in Group A, India triumphed over the UAE in their opening match by nine wickets, followed by a victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. Their qualification was confirmed when the UAE delivered a strong performance to defeat Oman. Although the host nation’s win boosted their chances of reaching the next round for the first time in history, their aspirations were dashed in the subsequent match, where former champions Pakistan claimed a 41-run victory, thanks to an all-round performance from Shaheen Afridi. This win for Pakistan, who had previously defeated Oman in their opener, allowed them to join India in the Super Four.

From Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have progressed. The team led by Charith Asalanka qualified after winning all three of their matches, while Bangladesh clinched the final spot following Afghanistan's loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Format

The tournament's second phase will adopt a round-robin format, meaning all teams will have the opportunity to compete against each other in the Super Four. The top two teams will then move on to the final. The points system remains the same: two points for a win and one point for a no result. However, if teams are tied on points at the conclusion of the Super Four stage, net run rate will determine the rankings.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule:

Sep 20 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 21 – India vs Pakistan – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 23 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 24 – India vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 25 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sep 26 – India vs Sri Lanka – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming Details

Fans around the world can catch every ball of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four through live TV broadcasts and online streaming platforms:

India – Live telecast on Star Sports Network; streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan – Coverage on PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Sri Lanka – Available on SLRC (Channel Eye)

Bangladesh – Telecast on Gazi TV (GTV), T Sports, and BTV

Middle East & North Africa – Broadcast via Etisalat CricLife and StarzPlay

UK & Europe – Coverage on Sky Sports Cricket

USA & Canada – Streaming on ESPN+ and Willow TV

