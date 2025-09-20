Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Will India stick to no-handshake policy vs Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic response keeps fans guessing

SKY and co will once again be in the spotlight as they take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match this Sunday. Last week, the Indian players refrained from participating in the traditional post-match handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, leading to a significant controversy.

Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team is prepared to face Pakistan once more as both sides prepare for their showdown in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. As the highly anticipated match approaches, many are wondering if India will maintain their no-handshake stance against their long-time rivals following the events of last Sunday (September 14). After India's impressive seven-wicket victory, no member of the Indian team extended a handshake to their opponents, and they closed the dressing room door when Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson approached.

Even during the toss, Suryakumar refrained from shaking hands or making eye contact with the opposing captain. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed their displeasure and contacted the ICC regarding the behavior of match referee Andy Pycroft.

Numerous former Pakistani cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Mohammad Yousuf, criticized India for not adhering to the “spirit of cricket.” It is important to note that this was the first encounter between the two teams following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

As India prepares to take on Pakistan again, Yadav was questioned about whether India would repeat their previous actions in the Super 4 match.

A media member inquired, "In the last match against Pakistan, India excelled in all areas aside from batting. Can we anticipate a similar performance in the upcoming match?"

This was a clear reference to the 'No Handshake' policy.

Yadav responded cleverly, fully grasping the reporter's insinuation: "Oh, you mean good performance with the ball? Yes, definitely. There's a good combination of performance with both bat and ball. It feels so good when a stadium is jam-packed and you get support from such a big crowd. We just want to put our best foot forward for the country and do our best in the game."

The friendly captain, who played a pivotal role in the team's successful run chase with an unbeaten 47 last Sunday against the same opponents, did not shake hands with rival captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss or at the conclusion of the match, which he finished with a six.

His act of showing support for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and dedicating the victory to the Indian Armed Forces led to a significant reaction from their cross-border neighbors in the lead-up to this Asia Cup Super 4 encounter.

Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that his team does not feel significant pressure when facing Pakistan, as their emphasis is on managing the process and fulfilling their responsibilities. He further stated that his advice to the players has been to disregard external distractions and concentrate on the objectives at hand.

"I feel our preparation has been really good leading into the tournament. We have also had three good games, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best. As I said at the toss as well, we want to follow all the good habits that we have been doing from the last 2-3 games. We take it one game at a time, but as you said, it doesn't give us an edge that we have played them once; we had a good game. But we have to start from scratch. Whoever plays well will win," he said.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that's the best. It is easy to say, but it is difficult because sometimes you meet your friends, you go out for dinner, but it is up to you what you want to listen to and what you want to have on your mind. But I have been very clear with the team, if you want to do well, then it's important to shut the noise from outside. I am not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you. Rest, I feel everyone is good," he added.

