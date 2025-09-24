Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern
CRICKET
Asia Cup Super 4 Qualification Scenario: Here’s a breakdown of how India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can reach the 2025 Asia Cup final via the Super-4 stage, given the current results and remaining fixtures.
Pakistan's five-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi has significantly altered the landscape of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Stage, setting the stage for an exciting three-way contest that is sure to captivate fans as the tournament reaches its climax. India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are now locked in a fierce competition to secure a spot in the tournament's final.
Today, India will face off against Bangladesh. Prior to that match, let's take a look at the current situation and what each of the three teams must accomplish to reach the grand finale of the tournament.
Remaining Super 4 fixtures
India vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
India vs Sri Lanka
What each team needs to do to reach the final
India
India must secure a victory against either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to advance to the final. With India's higher NRR, a single win almost ensures their place in the final. Should India triumph in both matches, they will lead the group. Conversely, if they lose both, qualification remains possible through NRR, provided other teams also suffer a loss.
Pakistan
If India defeats Bangladesh, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh turns into a de facto semi-final—the winner will advance to the final alongside India. Conversely, if Bangladesh triumphs over India, Pakistan needs to win against Bangladesh and subsequently depend on the outcome of India's game against Sri Lanka. Pakistan stands to gain if India secures at least one additional victory, but their advancement will hinge on Net Run Rate (NRR) in the event of a points tie.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh needs to win both of its remaining matches (against India and Pakistan) to guarantee a place in the finals. If Bangladesh manages to defeat India, the standings will become more competitive, and Net Run Rate (NRR) may play a vital role—particularly if every team ends up with two victories. A defeat against India would mean that Bangladesh must win against Pakistan and rely on advantageous NRR evaluations.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka needs to secure a victory in their final Super Four match against India, and it must be by a significant margin to keep their hopes alive. Should other outcomes work in their favor and teams end up with equal points, Sri Lanka could advance based on their Net Run Rate (NRR). However, losses would likely lead to almost certain elimination for Sri Lanka unless there are ties among multiple teams.
The qualification relies significantly on the results of matches and the net run rate, meaning that every run and wicket in the upcoming fixtures is crucial for determining the final positions.
Also read| IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?