CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Asia Cup Super 4 Qualification Scenario: Here’s a breakdown of how India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can reach the 2025 Asia Cup final via the Super-4 stage, given the current results and remaining fixtures.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final
Pakistan's five-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi has significantly altered the landscape of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Stage, setting the stage for an exciting three-way contest that is sure to captivate fans as the tournament reaches its climax. India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are now locked in a fierce competition to secure a spot in the tournament's final.

Today, India will face off against Bangladesh. Prior to that match, let's take a look at the current situation and what each of the three teams must accomplish to reach the grand finale of the tournament.

Remaining Super 4 fixtures

India vs Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

India vs Sri Lanka

What each team needs to do to reach the final

India

India must secure a victory against either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to advance to the final. With India's higher NRR, a single win almost ensures their place in the final. Should India triumph in both matches, they will lead the group. Conversely, if they lose both, qualification remains possible through NRR, provided other teams also suffer a loss.

Pakistan

If India defeats Bangladesh, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh turns into a de facto semi-final—the winner will advance to the final alongside India. Conversely, if Bangladesh triumphs over India, Pakistan needs to win against Bangladesh and subsequently depend on the outcome of India's game against Sri Lanka. Pakistan stands to gain if India secures at least one additional victory, but their advancement will hinge on Net Run Rate (NRR) in the event of a points tie.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh needs to win both of its remaining matches (against India and Pakistan) to guarantee a place in the finals. If Bangladesh manages to defeat India, the standings will become more competitive, and Net Run Rate (NRR) may play a vital role—particularly if every team ends up with two victories. A defeat against India would mean that Bangladesh must win against Pakistan and rely on advantageous NRR evaluations.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka needs to secure a victory in their final Super Four match against India, and it must be by a significant margin to keep their hopes alive. Should other outcomes work in their favor and teams end up with equal points, Sri Lanka could advance based on their Net Run Rate (NRR). However, losses would likely lead to almost certain elimination for Sri Lanka unless there are ties among multiple teams.

The qualification relies significantly on the results of matches and the net run rate, meaning that every run and wicket in the upcoming fixtures is crucial for determining the final positions.

Also read| IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Also read| IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
