Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Qualification scenarios for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as India seal spot

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon

Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

Vantara sets the world benchmark for animal care

Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Qualification scenarios for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as India seal spot

India has sealed its spot in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. The remaining three places will be decided based on crucial matches and net run rate involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Qualification scenarios for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as India seal spot
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A well-performing Afghanistan team, under the leadership of Rashid Khan, faced a harsh reality regarding their batting capabilities as they succumbed to an eight-run loss while chasing 155 runs against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening.

This painful defeat intensified the qualification race among three closely matched teams in Group B, while the situation in Group A remains relatively straightforward after India secured two convincing victories to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey. Following a significant win over Hong Kong, Afghanistan now finds itself in a direct competition with Sri Lanka for one of the two available Group B spots in the Super 4 round.

How can Pakistan secure a place in the Super 4 stage?

India’s commanding display has clarified the scenarios in Group A, with Pakistan and the UAE entering the final round of the league stage still in contention for advancement. Although the UAE still has a theoretical chance, their negative net run rate of -2.03 significantly diminishes their qualification prospects, even with a substantial victory. Consequently, Salman Agha’s Pakistan only needs to secure a win against the UAE to join India in the Super 4s.

How can Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan qualify for the Super 4 stage?

Having triumphed over Afghanistan and Hong Kong, Bangladesh has accumulated four points. Nevertheless, they cannot afford to relax, as the result of the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan match could still jeopardize their progression from the group stage. Bangladesh’s net run rate of -0.27 could hinder their chances, especially since Sri Lanka boasts a better NRR with just two points separating them. If Afghanistan manages to defeat the Lankans without a significant margin, all three teams, including Bangladesh, could end up tied on points, with the favorable NRRs of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan allowing them to advance to the next round.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan escalates handshake drama, accuses BCCI of influencing Andy Pycroft in letter to ICC

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara', faced repeated rejections: 'Nobody understood…'
Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara'
Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why
Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's
Railway RRB Section Controller notification released; check eligibility, exam pattern, direct LINK to apply here
Railway RRB Section Controller notification released; check eligibility, exam pa
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at
Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'
Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE