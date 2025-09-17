Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Qualification scenarios for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as India seal spot

India has sealed its spot in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. The remaining three places will be decided based on crucial matches and net run rate involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

A well-performing Afghanistan team, under the leadership of Rashid Khan, faced a harsh reality regarding their batting capabilities as they succumbed to an eight-run loss while chasing 155 runs against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening.

This painful defeat intensified the qualification race among three closely matched teams in Group B, while the situation in Group A remains relatively straightforward after India secured two convincing victories to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey. Following a significant win over Hong Kong, Afghanistan now finds itself in a direct competition with Sri Lanka for one of the two available Group B spots in the Super 4 round.

How can Pakistan secure a place in the Super 4 stage?

India’s commanding display has clarified the scenarios in Group A, with Pakistan and the UAE entering the final round of the league stage still in contention for advancement. Although the UAE still has a theoretical chance, their negative net run rate of -2.03 significantly diminishes their qualification prospects, even with a substantial victory. Consequently, Salman Agha’s Pakistan only needs to secure a win against the UAE to join India in the Super 4s.

How can Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan qualify for the Super 4 stage?

Having triumphed over Afghanistan and Hong Kong, Bangladesh has accumulated four points. Nevertheless, they cannot afford to relax, as the result of the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan match could still jeopardize their progression from the group stage. Bangladesh’s net run rate of -0.27 could hinder their chances, especially since Sri Lanka boasts a better NRR with just two points separating them. If Afghanistan manages to defeat the Lankans without a significant margin, all three teams, including Bangladesh, could end up tied on points, with the favorable NRRs of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan allowing them to advance to the next round.

