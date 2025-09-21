Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan match prediction - who will win IND vs PAK today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan match prediction - who will win IND vs PAK today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report
India is poised to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated match, as cricket's two greatest rivals clash in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This marks their second meeting in the continental tournament this year, following their previous encounter in the Group Stage just a week ago, which India emerged victorious from. Now, fans from both sides are left wondering who will triumph in the Super Four match and take a significant step towards securing a place in the final.

In T20I history, India and Pakistan have met 14 times, with India leading the series with 11 victories. The Men in Green have only succeeded in winning three times in this format against the Men in Blue. Additionally, India has claimed victory in 11 out of the 20 matches they have played in the Asia Cup, while Pakistan has managed to win only six. In the T20 version of the tournament, India has won three times, whereas Pakistan has only won once.

Pitch and Weather Report

The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The pitch is recognized for being slow and low, which benefits spinners. In the ongoing tournament, the average total for the first innings has been approximately 128, and teams batting second have enjoyed a slight edge. Batsmen must exercise caution and seek partnerships to establish a competitive score.

The weather forecast for Dubai indicates hot and humid conditions, with daytime temperatures soaring to 38 degrees. However, it will drop to about 32 degrees in the evening, providing some respite for the players. Importantly, there is no rain predicted, ensuring that the match will proceed without any interruptions.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win?

India has a slight advantage due to their well-rounded batting lineup and a strong pace attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. Nevertheless, Pakistan's fast bowling pair of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah could change the game's outcome if they secure early wickets. This match is expected to be fiercely contested, with momentum playing a crucial role in determining the victor.

