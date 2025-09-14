Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash

This statement comes with the backdrop of Kohli’s absence being seen as a relief for Pakistan, but Gavaskar’s reminder underscores the lasting imprint Kohli’s Melbourne innings left in India-Pakistan cricket rivalry history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Pakistan's bowlers would experience less pressure since they wouldn't have to bowl to Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday. He underscored the batting legend's "remarkable innings" during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Kohli hit two sixes off Haris Rauf, leading India to a dramatic victory. In that World Cup match held in Melbourne, Pakistan appeared to be on the verge of winning against India, but Kohli's stunning performance, including two massive sixes off Haris Rauf in the final overs, turned the match in India's favor.

Following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli declared his retirement from T20 Internationals (T20Is), indicating that Pakistan will no longer face the Indian icon in T20I games.

“I’m sure they will be pretty happy not to have to bowl to him. Because we have seen some fabulous innings. What about that Melbourne innings, when the match looked lost as far as India was concerned?" Gavaskar questioned while speaking to India Today. 

“Then he (Kohli) hit those unbelievable two sixes off Haris Rauf to take India close to a win and then Ashwin finished it towards the end," Gavaskar said.

Even without star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's present squad features some of the finest batters. Gavaskar mentioned that Pakistan's players will experience a sense of relief knowing they won't be up against Virat Kohli.

“So yes, if I were a Pakistani, I would certainly be breathing a lot easier. That they are not playing against Kohli. Kohli, the cricketer, not just the batter," Gavaskar said.

In response to inquiries regarding the calls to 'boycott' the India vs Pakistan match, Gavaskar emphasized the importance of adhering to the directives of the Indian government.

“Well, at the end of the day, it’s the government that makes the call. Whatever decision the government takes, the players and the BCCI have to follow, and that’s exactly what has happened. It doesn’t matter what we personally think; ultimately, it’s the government’s decision, and that’s what is being implemented in this instance,” he added.

Also read| Explained: What happens if India refuses to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
