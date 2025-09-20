Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar slams Pakistan for skipping press conference ahead of India clash, urges sanctions

Bad news for Pakistan, PoK now vulnerable to Indian strikes, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases to…

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar slams Pakistan for skipping press conference ahead of India clash, urges sanctions

This marks the second occasion in as many matches that Pakistan has abandoned their usual pre-match media obligations. They also opted out of a press conference prior to their crucial game against the UAE, all while the handshake controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 09:24 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar slams Pakistan for skipping press conference ahead of India clash, urges sanctions
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticized Pakistan for canceling their press conference prior to their match against India in the Asia Cup 2025. This marks the second consecutive time Pakistan has called off their pre-match press conference, having done so previously before their last game against the UAE.

The team, led by Salman Agha, is under significant pressure following their seven-wicket defeat to India in the group stage, and the captain has been reluctant to face the media. Nonetheless, Gavaskar believes that their choice to skip the press conference once more could lead to repercussions from the Asian Cricket Council.

peaking to India Today, he said: “I don’t know what the thinking behind that is, but as far as I know, press conferences are mandatory. If teams don’t hold them, I’m not sure what the penalties are—if any—but in today’s world, it’s important for the media to be involved and kept informed. It’s still essential to maintain open communication with the media. Instead of relying on ‘sources’ or speculation, it’s always better for teams to convey their point of view directly. Perhaps Pakistan feel they have nothing to share, which, frankly, isn’t surprising.”

Gavaskar also proposed that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) might penalize the team by deducting points in the tournament for failing to attend the press conference moving forward.

“Yes, Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the ACC, but there is an organisation under him that includes India, Sri Lanka, and other participating and non-participating member nations — that collectively forms the Asian Cricket Council. As far as I know, there’s a governing committee within the ACC for tournaments like this, and they’ll likely want to understand what’s going on. If there is something in the rulebook stating that attending press conferences is mandatory, then perhaps going forward, if a team fails to comply, a point could be deducted from their table. That might be a viable way forward,” he added.

In the lead-up to the eagerly awaited match between India and Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav highlighted the necessity of disregarding external distractions during such crucial games, which can occasionally spark controversies. He revealed his personal strategy: "Shut your door, turn off your phone, and get some rest." Team India, who has remained undefeated in the Asia Cup group stage, is set to begin their Super Four stage against Pakistan this Sunday in Dubai. In their previous meeting, India secured a victory over Pakistan by seven wickets while successfully chasing down 128 runs in a match that was predominantly one-sided.

While discussing the significance of tuning out external distractions, Suryakumar stressed that although it is impossible to completely eradicate outside noise, he motivates his team to concentrate on what is advantageous for them.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep, I think that is the best, see it is easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner and you have lot of players also around who like to see all these things, so it is challenging, but then it is on you, what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind and go on and have a practice session or go on and have a play a game, but I have been very clear with all the boys, I think it is very important, if we want to do well this tournament and going forward, we will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you, I am not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you, I mean someone can give you a good advice as well, which can help you in the game, which can help you on the ground, so I think that is very important for me and rest I feel everyone is good in a good space," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav tells Team India to 'close your room' before high-stakes Pakistan match

