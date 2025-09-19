Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar drops bombshell on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

Bumrah has been impressive so far in the tournament but given his history of back injuries and the packed schedule ahead, preserving his fitness for the Asia Cup final is a sensible approach. India’s strong position in the tournament allows them the luxury of managing their workload.

As India continue their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a group-stage clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi, the focus has already begun to shift towards the Super 4 clash against Pakistan this coming Sunday. With India having already secured qualification and a dominant win over their arch-rivals under their belt, former captain Sunil Gavaskar has shared some intriguing suggestions on how the team can wisely manage its resources.

In a conversation with tournament broadcaster Sony Sports Network, Gavaskar made a strong case for resting star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. His rationale is to keep the premium fast bowler fresh and fully fit for the Asia Cup final, which is scheduled for September 28.

“I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That’s what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest,” Gavaskar said.

Given Bumrah’s history of back injuries and the packed cricketing calendar, Gavaskar’s suggestion is a practical one aimed at long-term player management. The move would also allow India to test their bench strength ahead of the knockout stages.

In addition to his thoughts on resting Bumrah, Gavaskar also spoke about the need to fine-tune the batting order to ensure key players are well-prepared for the pressure situations that lie ahead. He suggested giving other players a chance to get some time at the crease.

“I would like to think that India would consider batting first and keep the same opening pair. Maybe number three, Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, could drop himself down the order, giving Tilak Verma a chance for some time at the crease and allowing Sanju Samson a bit of a hit as well,” said Gavaskar.

“This would give the batters some practice not just for the game against Pakistan, but also for the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It’s more about preparing the batters than the bowlers,” he added.

India’s dominance in the group stage—with wins over both Pakistan and Nepal—has given them the luxury of experimenting in their final group fixture. With Tilak Varma yet to get a solid outing and Sanju Samson eager to cement his place, Gavaskar’s strategic advice is timely, urging the team to look at the bigger picture and manage its best assets for the final push for the title.

