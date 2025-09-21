Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash

The shot was followed by a brief but intense stare-down between the two players, a moment of pure, unadulterated rivalry. The scene immediately brought to mind the legendary face-off in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash
In a moment that sparked a wave of nostalgia and on-field intensity, Indian opener Shubman Gill's bold response to Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi brought back memories of the legendary Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad encounter from the 1996 World Cup. The event took place during India's pursuit in the Super 4 match, a tense situation where every run and every action is magnified. Gill, who had been relatively subdued throughout the tournament, faced the fiery Shaheen Afridi, renowned for his knack for early strikes with the new ball. Following a brief exchange of banter, Gill reacted in the most fitting manner: with a stunning cover drive for four that cut through the field with flawless timing.

This shot was succeeded by a short but intense stare-down between the two players, encapsulating a moment of pure, unfiltered rivalry. The scene instantly recalled the iconic face-off in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final. In that match, Pakistan's Aamer Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary and famously gestured to the bowler, pointing his bat towards the boundary line as if to indicate he would hit another in the same place. Prasad, known for his composed nature, countered with a perfect delivery that knocked out Sohail's off-stump, a moment forever etched in the history of India-Pakistan cricket.

Although the outcome of the Gill-Afridi clash was not as dramatic as the one involving Prasad and Sohail, the on-field tension and aggressive body language served as a vivid reminder of the enduring rivalry. It was a moment that illustrated that despite the contemporary camaraderie among players, the competitive spirit remains fiercely alive when India and Pakistan face off on the field.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
