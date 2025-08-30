Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill faces left-arm pacer in nets to gear up for India-Pakistan showdown - Watch

After recovering from viral fever that forced him to miss early matches in the Duleep Trophy, he underwent fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is now fine-tuning his skills ahead of the tournament in Dubai.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill faces left-arm pacer in nets to gear up for India-Pakistan showdown - Watch
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
India's prominent batter Shubman Gill is back to participating in practice sessions after skipping the first round of the ongoing Duleep Trophy. The young talent was expected to lead the North Zone team in this tournament. However, he had to withdraw due to a bout of viral fever. Gill, who has been appointed as India's vice-captain for the forthcoming continental tournament, was meant to check in at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence before heading to Dubai. Yet, a video that circulated widely on social media reveals that he has already begun his preparations for the tournament. Notably, he was seen facing a left-arm fast bowler, indicating his strategy to gear up for a match against his long-time rival, Pakistan.

Watch the video here:

As per a previous report from The Times of India, Gill was expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday and start training at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in preparation for the upcoming continental tournament. After recovering from a viral infection, he needed to complete a standard assessment to get ready.

The report also indicated that Gill had participated in two gym sessions in Mohali and took part in a batting practice on Thursday. Due to persistent rainfall in Northern India, he faced challenges in accessing suitable practice facilities in his hometown.

There is a strong possibility that Gill might fly directly from Bengaluru, as several players from India's Asia Cup squad have already checked in there. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is scheduled to depart for Dubai next week for the tournament, which kicks off on September 9.

Earlier reports had also mentioned that some star players were either participating in the Duleep Trophy or undergoing routine evaluations.

The Indian team members will be traveling to Dubai in groups from various cities, rather than all converging in Mumbai before heading to Dubai. This approach was adopted to optimize logistics and ensure the players' travel convenience.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of history, set to equal Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
