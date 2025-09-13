Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate with explosive statement

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The "Rawalpindi Express" has described the match as the first encounter between the two nations "post-war," a comment that has generated widespread discussion and criticism.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate with explosive statement
    Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar dismissed the claims regarding low ticket sales for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Several media outlets have reported that tickets are still available, and there is minimal excitement for the upcoming game due to the political tensions between the two nations. Indian fans are unhappy about the match proceeding despite the national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

    Earlier this year, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. In response, India initiated Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This led to a war-like situation between the two countries, causing the suspension of both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) for over a week.

    Akhtar remarked that emotions are extremely high as the two teams will face each other on the field for the first time since the conflict. He also expressed confidence that the Dubai Stadium will be filled for the upcoming clash between these fierce rivals.

    “Emotions are running really high. Now we (Pakistan) are meeting India for the first time post-war. Think about it,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports.

    “There is no way that the match isn't housefull. Someone said to me that the tickets are going unsold. I said, 'What are you saying?' Everything is sold; these are all the external talks,” he added.

    It will be intriguing to observe how players from both teams conduct themselves on the field this Sunday. There has been considerable discussion surrounding the game, especially in light of the events that transpired earlier this year.

    Earlier this week, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha greeted each other with handshakes during the captain's press conference; nonetheless, the atmosphere was somewhat uncomfortable.

    Suryakumar faced backlash on social media from fans in India for shaking hands with his counterpart. However, following the victory against the UAE, the Indian captain expressed that his team is eager to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, after a decisive 93-run win over Oman, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha appeared both composed and confident as he looked forward to his team's highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against their long-standing rivals.

