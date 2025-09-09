Nepal Protest: What did Actor Manisha Koirala say on violence and political turmoil in her country?
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan
Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise strike'
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV
Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA candidate wins Vice-Presidential election to become India's 15th Veep
Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbs to burn injuries amid Gen Z protest
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? Suryakumar Yadav finally breaks silence
CRICKET
A press conference was held in Dubai on Tuesday, hours ahead of the beginning of the Asia Cup 2025, wherein the Indian skipper finally cleared the air around Sanju Samson's spot in the Playing XI in the upcoming game. Here's what he said.
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to defend the Asia Cup title, starting September 9. However, the Men in Blue will play their first game on Wednesday against the hosts, the UAE, at Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the tournament, there have been rumours around Sanju Samson's spot in the Playing XI ever since the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the squad was announced. On Tuesday, just hours ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, a press conference was held in Dubai wherein the Indian skipper finally broke his silence on such claims and clarified the situation.
When a reporter asked SKY whether Samson would be able to make it to the Playing XI, the Indian skipper jokingly said, ''I shall send you the Playing XI on text.'' After this, taking the question seriously, he added, ''We are actually taking good care of Sanju, don't worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow.''
Recently, there were reports that during the practice sessions, Jitesh was seen more than Samson, adding fuel to the rumours that the former might get a spot first than the latter.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Kuldeep Yadav
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh