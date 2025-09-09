Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? Suryakumar Yadav finally breaks silence

A press conference was held in Dubai on Tuesday, hours ahead of the beginning of the Asia Cup 2025, wherein the Indian skipper finally cleared the air around Sanju Samson's spot in the Playing XI in the upcoming game. Here's what he said.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to defend the Asia Cup title, starting September 9. However, the Men in Blue will play their first game on Wednesday against the hosts, the UAE, at Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the tournament, there have been rumours around Sanju Samson's spot in the Playing XI ever since the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the squad was announced. On Tuesday, just hours ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, a press conference was held in Dubai wherein the Indian skipper finally broke his silence on such claims and clarified the situation.

Will Sanju Samson be included in Playing XI?

When a reporter asked SKY whether Samson would be able to make it to the Playing XI, the Indian skipper jokingly said, ''I shall send you the Playing XI on text.'' After this, taking the question seriously, he added, ''We are actually taking good care of Sanju, don't worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow.''

Recently, there were reports that during the practice sessions, Jitesh was seen more than Samson, adding fuel to the rumours that the former might get a spot first than the latter.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh