Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern

Samson struggled against Pakistan, scoring 13 runs off 17 balls. The coach acknowledged Samson is still adjusting to the middle-order role but expressed confidence that he is the best fit for the No. 5 spot and will eventually settle into the position.

India will play Bangladesh in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025. If India wins, they'll almost certainly get a spot in the final, given that they've already beaten Pakistan. A lot of Indian batters have been doing great in this tournament, but Sanju Samson hasn't been at his best. He even had a hard time against Pakistan, scoring only 13 runs. Before the match, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate mentioned some worries about Samson.

Shubman Gill is back in the T20I team for the Asia Cup 2025 and is now opening with Abhishek Sharma. Because of this, Samson is batting lower in the order at number 5. In the pre-match press conference, Ryan ten Doeschate said that India needs someone who can bat well at number 5, and Samson is still trying to learn how to play in that position. He hasn't done well in the two chances he's had there.

“Yeah, I think there’s two outings now, two decent chances and he’s still figuring out how to play that role. I think the wicket was a little bit tighter in the Pakistan game. But certainly with the way Shubman (Gill) and Abhi (Abhishek) are going at the top and you’ve got your captain batting at three and the way Tilak played (vs Pakistan), we’re really looking for a No.5," ten Doeschate said.

“So we believe Sanju is the best man for that job and we’ve got no doubt that he’ll figure out how to play that role in the future," he added.

Sanju has maintained an average close to 40 as an opener over the past two years; however, his statistics are not as impressive when he bats in the middle order. He has only achieved one half-century while batting in that position. Even in the IPL, Sanju has shown reluctance to move away from the top order.

A key member of India's support staff also stated that Jitesh and Rinku are not expected to be part of the playing XI, as the management aims to preserve the winning combination.

“We tried in Abu Dhabi to get these guys some time in the middle. But we are managing things with an eye on doing well in key tournaments like the Asia Cup. Someone like Rinku or Jitesh is unlikely to get game time given the current situation. But they are doing well in training," said ten Doeschate.

“We probably have to look at bilateral series as a realistic opportunity to give them exposure. With the Super Four format, even two wins don’t guarantee progression to the next stage. We can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal,” he added.

