HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch

After reaching his fifty with a magnificent six off Axar Patel, Farhan marked the milestone with a 'gunfire' celebration, mimicking the firing of a weapon with his bat. The video of the celebration has since gone viral, with a mix of reactions from fans and commentators.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch
Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan spearheaded the attack as Pakistan came out swinging and battling against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The right-handed batsman took on Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya during the powerplay, allowing Pakistan to dominate the initial 10 overs of the game, leaving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav bewildered and astonished. The 29-year-old ultimately scored 58 runs off 45 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes.

Farhan reached his fifty on the third ball of the tenth over. However, it wasn't just the milestone that caught attention; his unique celebration style has sparked significant discussion on social media. After hitting a six to mark his half-century, Farhan celebrated by mimicking a gun with his bat and pretending to fire shots.

As the right-hander reveled in his achievement, non-striker Saim Ayub looked on in admiration, applauding his partner. Farhan eventually lost momentum after securing his fourth T20I fifty and was dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 15th over.

This match marks the second encounter between India and Pakistan in the ongoing eight-team tournament. The two teams previously faced off in the group stage, where India emerged victorious with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls remaining.

Suryakumar dedicated India's win to the Indian Armed Forces, expressing that his team stands in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash

