Weather update: Kolkata braces for heavy rain, thunderstorm ahead of Durga Puja; IMD issues alert till...
Trump set to address UNGA to highlight 'historic' global wins; hold bilateral, multilateral meetings
Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning': Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan finally REACTS to his AK47 gesture during IND vs PAK match, says 'don't care how people...'
'No one replaces mother': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree at Homebound special screening, watch viral video
Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR..., currently posted in...
‘An artist is...': Poonam Pandey not replaced in Ramlila, Lav Kush committee stands firm amid controversy
3-storey building collapses in Indore, two dead, 12 injured
Good news for Noida-Gurugram residents: New Namo Bharat train corridor to cut NCR travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price
‘India is a relationship of critical…’, Marco Rubio said after meeting Jaishankar amid tarrif, H-1B visa turmoil
CRICKET
During a press conference on Monday ahead of the team’s next clash against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan finally reacted to his AK47 gesture during IND vs PAK match. Read here to know what he said.
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan spoke about his gunshot celebration against India, saying that it happened in the moment, and he hadn’t planned it. The opener also said that he does not care how people perceive it.
Pakistan, after being put to bat first, started well as openers Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got to business from the word go. While India managed to get an early breakthrough when Hardik Pandya dismissed the latter, Farhan played an explosive knock to finish as the top run scorer for his side.
After notching a half-century, Farhan pulled off a gun-shot celebration with the bat, sparking controversy. During a press conference on Monday ahead of the team’s next clash against Sri Lanka, the 29-year-old said that he was unbothered by what anyone thought about it.
“That (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I don't celebrate much after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that,” Farhan told reporters
“And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It doesn't need to be India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today,” he added.
Farhan’s efforts with the bat went in vain as Indian batters retaliated during the chase, with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma helping the side complete a six-wicket win.
While India will face Bangladesh next, Pakistan will face off against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming game on the back of a loss from their respective previous Super 4s games against India and Bangladesh.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)