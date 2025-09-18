Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

PCB held Pycroft responsible for the handshake debacle that tainted the current continental tournament in the UAE. The incident started when Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani rivals both before and after their Asia Cup match last Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, has ignited a controversy by accusing ICC match referee Andy Pycroft of showing favoritism towards the Indian Cricket team. This incident followed the no-handshake debacle that arose after the India vs Pakistan match, where Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The PCB expressed its outrage, blaming Andy Pycroft for allegedly instructing Salman Agha not to shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav during the toss.

Tensions heightened before the match against the UAE commenced, as the PCB sought to have Pycroft replaced, even considering pulling out of the match. The game was delayed by an hour, during which Naqvi reportedly engaged in urgent discussions with former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi about the potential fallout of withdrawing from the match.

In a press conference, Ramiz Raja did not hold back in his criticism of Pycroft, branding him a “permanent fixer” for India and accusing him of ongoing bias.

“It is a win for us. It was a critical situation. Emotions were running high. I am happy that we didn’t take an emotional decision. Our cricket would have been damaged that we gone with the boycott decision. I have always believed this, that all the talking needs to be done by our cricket team. The frustration should be shown on the field and it should inspire us to do better.”

“My biggest objection was what was said in the post-match presentation (by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav). That editorial was the critical point.. If the apology has come, then it’s good. If cricket turns into a political ground, then nothing can be achieved. I just hope that our cricket team does better. I have always seen that Andy Pycroft is the favourite for Team India. I think he is a permanent fixer over there when it comes to the Indian team. He has officiated in 90 Indian games. This is blatant, this is one-sided and it shouldn’t happen like that. This is a neutral platform. But anyway, I just hope better sense prevails.”

Raja, together with Najam Sethi, a previous PCB chairman, was summoned by the current chairman Mohsin Naqvi to the PCB headquarters on Wednesday to deliberate on the ICC-Pycroft situation. Although the specifics of the meeting were not disclosed, Naqvi ultimately instructed the Pakistan team to proceed with the match against the UAE.

