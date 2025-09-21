Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin rips into Pakistan over IND vs PAK no-handshake debate, Andy Pycroft criticism

Former India cricketer and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly criticized Pakistan for targeting match referee Andy Pycroft over the handshake controversy during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has publicly backed match referee Andy Pycroft amidst the ongoing controversy, asserting that he is not a "schoolteacher" tasked with compelling players to shake hands. Pycroft found himself at the center of a dispute during India's Asia Cup match against Pakistan last Sunday when the Indian team refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts as a sign of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The situation intensified into a heated discussion, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) voicing their discontent regarding the incident.

The PCB had urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to dismiss match referee Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Nevertheless, the ICC rejected both requests, firmly supporting Pycroft, who is an Elite Panel referee.

"Andy Pycroft actually saved everybody from seeing such a poor spectacle. India informed the match referee in advance — this is our decision, and we will follow it. That's it. After all this drama, you lost the match. So what are you complaining about?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

“He is not a schoolteacher. He's not a principal. He can't go and bring Surya and say, ‘Come shake hands'. That's not his job. What exactly is Pycroft's fault here?” he asked.

The governing body subsequently arranged a meeting involving Pycroft and the management team of Pakistan, which included captain Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema. During this meeting, the PCB emphasized that the referee expressed his "regret over the miscommunication."

Ashwin was critical of Pakistan's request for an apology from Pycroft regarding the handshake issue, pointing out that the match referee was not a "schoolteacher" who could compel players to engage in handshakes.

"If I were Andy Pycroft, you are apologising to me. What would I even be apologising for? ‘I'm sorry that Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake your hand'? Really?” he said.

