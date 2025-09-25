Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi drags Cristiano Ronaldo into India-Pakistan row; sparks outrage over fake narrative

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after winning Int'l Physics Olympiad, has connection to THIS Indian state

Beware Pakistan! India develops aerospace, defence ecosystem, HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF

How to plan a 8-day trip to Vietnam to see temples, markets, and stay with locals

Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, shares reason for breakups

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi drags Cristiano Ronaldo into India-Pakistan row; sparks outrage over fake narrative

Rather than defusing tensions, Naqvi’s post intensified criticism from Indian fans who viewed the act as unprofessional and damaging to the spirit of the game. Indian cricket authorities have also lodged an official complaint about earlier provocative player conduct during the Ind-Pak Super 4 game.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi drags Cristiano Ronaldo into India-Pakistan row; sparks outrage over fake narrative
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    India has convincingly triumphed over Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025—by 7 wickets during the group stage and by 6 wickets in the Super Four stage. Yet, the controversies surrounding these matches have overshadowed the actual cricket played. In the Super Four encounter, Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf provoked the crowd with a gesture mimicking a plane crash, alluding to Pakistan's unfounded claim of downing 6 jets during Operation Sindoor. Now, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has further escalated the situation.

    On his X account, Mohsin Naqvi shared an image of Cristiano Ronaldo performing his signature airplane celebration for Al-Nassr. Although he did not include any caption, it was a blatant indication of the relentless mockery that Pakistan has directed towards India throughout the Asia Cup.

    BCCI Files Complaint Against Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf

    During the Super Four Match between India and Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty by holding his bat like an assault rifle, pretending to take aim. Meanwhile, Rauf taunted Indian fans with a gesture resembling a downed jet plane. This incited a strong reaction from fans, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene.

    As reported by Dainik Jagran, complaints have been lodged against Pakistan concerning the actions of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. Both players' names have been included in the report. The Indian governing body has requested that Andy Pycroft address this issue.

    Interestingly, the PCB had previously submitted several complaints against Pycroft to the ICC after Indian players declined to shake hands with their counterparts. All these allegations were dismissed by the ICC.

    India and Pakistan may potentially meet for a third time in the Asia Cup 2025, possibly in the final. However, this matchup will only be confirmed if Pakistan secures a victory against Bangladesh in their final Super Four match in Dubai on Thursday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team has already triumphed over Pakistan twice in the tournament.

    Also read| PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
    Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
    Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev after she makes an appeal to list his assets privately: 'Karisma Kapoor's children have the right to...'
    Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev for this reason
    What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options
    What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
    Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama
    Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant, Triptii film
    Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel, threatened them with..., then got exposed by an IAF letter
    Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE