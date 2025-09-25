Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi drags Cristiano Ronaldo into India-Pakistan row; sparks outrage over fake narrative

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...
CRICKET
Rather than defusing tensions, Naqvi’s post intensified criticism from Indian fans who viewed the act as unprofessional and damaging to the spirit of the game. Indian cricket authorities have also lodged an official complaint about earlier provocative player conduct during the Ind-Pak Super 4 game.
India has convincingly triumphed over Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025—by 7 wickets during the group stage and by 6 wickets in the Super Four stage. Yet, the controversies surrounding these matches have overshadowed the actual cricket played. In the Super Four encounter, Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf provoked the crowd with a gesture mimicking a plane crash, alluding to Pakistan's unfounded claim of downing 6 jets during Operation Sindoor. Now, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has further escalated the situation.
On his X account, Mohsin Naqvi shared an image of Cristiano Ronaldo performing his signature airplane celebration for Al-Nassr. Although he did not include any caption, it was a blatant indication of the relentless mockery that Pakistan has directed towards India throughout the Asia Cup.
Shame on BCCI for playing Asia Cup despite knowing that Mohsin Naqvi was chairman of ACC!!— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 25, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi is interior(home) minister of Pakistan who was involved with Pakistan's army in terrorist attack on India between April-May 2025.
Now after this post, BCCI should use their… pic.twitter.com/oN633Wx16m
BCCI Files Complaint Against Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf
During the Super Four Match between India and Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty by holding his bat like an assault rifle, pretending to take aim. Meanwhile, Rauf taunted Indian fans with a gesture resembling a downed jet plane. This incited a strong reaction from fans, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene.
As reported by Dainik Jagran, complaints have been lodged against Pakistan concerning the actions of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. Both players' names have been included in the report. The Indian governing body has requested that Andy Pycroft address this issue.
Interestingly, the PCB had previously submitted several complaints against Pycroft to the ICC after Indian players declined to shake hands with their counterparts. All these allegations were dismissed by the ICC.
India and Pakistan may potentially meet for a third time in the Asia Cup 2025, possibly in the final. However, this matchup will only be confirmed if Pakistan secures a victory against Bangladesh in their final Super Four match in Dubai on Thursday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team has already triumphed over Pakistan twice in the tournament.
