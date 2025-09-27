Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match fee for provocative gesture against India, he will...

Haris Rauf's has been fined by ICC for using abūsive language against India. Now, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has personally stepped in into this matter. Read here to know.

ANI

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match fee for provocative gesture against India, he will...
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to personally pay Haris Rauf's fine after the International Cricket Council (ICC) fined the speedster 30 per cent of the match fee for using "abusive language", Samaa TV reported on Friday.

According to sources, the ICC fined Pakistan tearaway, Rauf, while opening batter Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his controversial celebration gesture during the Super Fours fixture against arch-rival India at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Following the development, Samaa TV sources on Friday disclosed that the PCB chairman will personally cover the penalty amount.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had officially lodged a complaint with ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft against Pakistan cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their inappropriate actions last Sunday.

During India's six-wicket triumph over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Farhan and Rauf's action had attracted backlash. In the post-match presentation, Abhishek had accused Pakistan of "coming at us for no reason".

Farhan pulled out a gun-shot celebration after scoring his fifty in the first innings, while Rauf had a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill in the fifth over of the second innings.

Later during India's 172-run chase, Rauf was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

The Indian team demanded strict action against both players for conduct that they believe crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour. Rauf came under fire for multiple incidents. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression.Notably, the PCB also lodged two complaints with the ICC against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. PCB was against Suryakumar's remark after the group-stage game on September 14 regarding the Pahalgam incident, as, according to them, he made it a political issue.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar had said after the win.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has been found guilty by the ICC of breaching the code of conduct for his Pahalgam remark. The Indian skipper pleaded not guilty, but the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, rejected it. Just like the Pakistan speedster, Suryakumar was also fined 30 per cent of his match fee.

Along with this, ESPNcricinfo also reported that PCB had demanded that the ICC impose a Level 4 sanction, which is reserved for the most serious breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct on Suryakumar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

