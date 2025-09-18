Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India ahead of Sunday's fixture

In a high-tempo tournament like the Asia Cup, where rivals tend to play each other in a short span, India and Pakistan will scuffle for the second time in the world of cricket, amid the worsening relations between the two neighbouring nations after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Fresh off the handshake row and the recently resolved dispute with match referee Andy Pycroft, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has declared that his team is “ready” for any “challenge” that awaits them against arch-rival India in the Super Four fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

What is the India vs Pakistan handshake row?

The group stage fixture was met with severe backlash and calls for a boycott from fans and former cricketers, but the match went ahead on Sunday in Dubai. India drubbed Pakistan with a landslide 7-wicket victory and straightaway returned to the dressing room, refraining from engaging in the long-standing tradition of shaking hands with the opponents.

Pakistan’s response was swift as they opted out of the post-match presentation. Ex-Pakistan cricketers were perplexed by India’s action.

Several of them jumped on the bandwagon to criticise India for its conduct. PCB identified match referee Andy Pycroft as the culprit and demanded his removal for breaching the Code of Conduct. The ICC refused to entertain PCB’s demands, which prompted Pakistan to cancel the customary pre-match press conference.

Salman Ali Agha fires a warning at arch-rival India ahead of Sunday's Asia Cup match

Despite the off-field flares, Salman has set the tone for the second round of the bout and said in the post-match presentation, “We’re ready for any challenge, and if we keep playing the way we have over the last four months, we’ll be good against any side.”

Pakistan Board threatened to boycott their must-win fixture against the UAE after their plea for Pycroft’s removal was not met. Pakistan players were asked to stay at the hotel, which is located in Dubai’s Marina area.

With barely 30 minutes left for the toss, the Men in Green got the approval from the management and headed for the stadium, but the entire fiasco led to an unprecedented one-hour delay. At the end, Pakistan played against the UAE and secured a 41-run victory.

