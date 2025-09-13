Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub delivered a calm and confident one-liner that has resonated with fans and experts alike.

Saim Ayub has quickly become a key player for Pakistan's cricket team. His ODI average is close to 50, and he has a T20I strike rate of 136, which shows how good he could be. He hasn't always been consistent, but he's only 23 and just getting started. Ayub hasn't played against India yet, and he'll want to do well when they play on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India-Pakistan games are always a big deal, but Pakistan hasn't won much, which makes the rivalry a bit one-sided. Still, with Salman Agha as captain, Pakistan has looked like they could be a tough team that can beat anyone if they play well. They recently won a tri-series in the UAE and easily beat Oman to start the Asia Cup, which has made them more confident. But playing India is different, and they'll have to play even better to really challenge the Indian team.

Before the big game, a Pakistani reporter asked Ayub if the team could play aggressively against India, especially with their strong bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Ayub was unsure at first, but then said that the team believes they can play aggressively against any team. This belief will be important as they get ready for what should be an exciting game.

"We are just trying to play fearless cricket against every team," Ayub said in the pre-match press conference.

Ayub downplayed the excitement surrounding the India vs Pakistan matches and the historical rivalry, stating that while this may be a significant game for the fans, the team's primary focus is on winning the Asia Cup, rather than solely concentrating on the match against India.

"It is a big match, if you look at the fans' point of view. But as a team, we don't view it like that. We take it as any other game. We as players just want to improve day by day. As a team, we believe in other players as well. It is a squad of 15, we don't want only 1-2 players to keep performing. We want to put together a team effort," said Ayub.

"In the last 3-4 months, the management has given a message to learn from the past and move ahead. We are focusing on not thinking about the past and looking at the future. It is not about what happened earlier. We are just focused on preparation and execution. We just want to win the tournament. We are not looking forward to just the India versus Pakistan contest," he added.

