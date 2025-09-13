Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence

PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'Confident that she will...'

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5, announces President Ramchandra Paudel

iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be available at just Rs...

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash

FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother

PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'

Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega clash against Pakistan

ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'Confident that she will...'

PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'She will...'

iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be available at just Rs...

iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be av

Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you

Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub delivered a calm and confident one-liner that has resonated with fans and experts alike.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saim Ayub has quickly become a key player for Pakistan's cricket team. His ODI average is close to 50, and he has a T20I strike rate of 136, which shows how good he could be. He hasn't always been consistent, but he's only 23 and just getting started. Ayub hasn't played against India yet, and he'll want to do well when they play on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India-Pakistan games are always a big deal, but Pakistan hasn't won much, which makes the rivalry a bit one-sided. Still, with Salman Agha as captain, Pakistan has looked like they could be a tough team that can beat anyone if they play well. They recently won a tri-series in the UAE and easily beat Oman to start the Asia Cup, which has made them more confident. But playing India is different, and they'll have to play even better to really challenge the Indian team.

Before the big game, a Pakistani reporter asked Ayub if the team could play aggressively against India, especially with their strong bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Ayub was unsure at first, but then said that the team believes they can play aggressively against any team. This belief will be important as they get ready for what should be an exciting game.

"We are just trying to play fearless cricket against every team," Ayub said in the pre-match press conference.

Ayub downplayed the excitement surrounding the India vs Pakistan matches and the historical rivalry, stating that while this may be a significant game for the fans, the team's primary focus is on winning the Asia Cup, rather than solely concentrating on the match against India.

"It is a big match, if you look at the fans' point of view. But as a team, we don't view it like that. We take it as any other game. We as players just want to improve day by day. As a team, we believe in other players as well. It is a squad of 15, we don't want only 1-2 players to keep performing. We want to put together a team effort," said Ayub.

"In the last 3-4 months, the management has given a message to learn from the past and move ahead. We are focusing on not thinking about the past and looking at the future. It is not about what happened earlier. We are just focused on preparation and execution. We just want to win the tournament. We are not looking forward to just the India versus Pakistan contest," he added.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega clash against Pakistan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know
IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your w
PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda
PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since ethnic violence in state
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'
Dhruv Rathee slams Vivek Agnihotri for showing The Bengal Files to kids
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE