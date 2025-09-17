Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan escalates handshake drama, accuses BCCI of influencing Andy Pycroft in letter to ICC

Pakistan might have retracted their threat to exit the Asia Cup, yet their disapproval of match referee Andy Pycroft remains unchanged. Consequently, the PCB has sent another letter to the ICC requesting that the Zimbabwean be replaced by Richie Richardson for the team's upcoming matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has renewed its protest against match referee Andy Pycroft by sending a second letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) late Tuesday night, once again demanding his removal from officiating Pakistan's remaining matches in the ongoing Asia Cup. Even though they have retracted their initial threat to withdraw from the tournament, the PCB stands resolute in its belief that Pycroft's actions during Pakistan’s group match against India on Sunday undermined the spirit of the game.

The ICC had previously dismissed PCB's first complaint in its earlier response. Nevertheless, the board has now escalated the issue, expressing their dissatisfaction with what they considered a "routine and dismissive" reply from the global governing body of cricket.

According to a PCB insider quoted by Hindustan Times, the board has written a second letter to the ICC, unhappy with what it called a “mere formality” of a response, and maintained that Andy Pycroft should not continue as match referee. “We have sent another letter to the ICC. We are not pleased with the response. All the aspects were not reviewed related to Andy Pycroft. The ICC’s response comes as a mere formality. Our stand is firm. Andy Pycroft cannot be the match referee."

PCB officials say their latest message brings up real worries about Pycroft's supposed bias and his part in the post-game trouble after India's win over Pakistan. The board is again asking for Richie Richardson to be the match referee for the rest of the games, even the important one against the UAE today, where Pycroft is still expected to work.

The issue started when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates didn't shake hands with Pakistani players after Sunday's game. Suryakumar later said this was to honor the people hurt in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to support the Indian Armed Forces, who started Operation Sindoor in response.

In their complaint, the PCB said Pycroft broke Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, saying his actions went against the spirit of the game and made cricket look bad. The board said that instead of calming things down, the match referee's orders made things more hostile and awkward.

“Given the gravity, political nature/background, and far-reaching consequences and repercussions, the misconduct has also caused disrepute to the game,” the PCB's letter stated.

The ICC hasn't said anything publicly about this second letter yet, but sources say they probably won't change their minds from before. This ongoing stress puts the ICC and the Asia Cup organizers in a tough spot, especially with the political issues around India-Pakistan cricket games.

