Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash

This comes amid comparisons between Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. While Kuldeep and Varun are both key figures in India's spin attack, Hesson believes Nawaz's skills currently surpass them, making him a formidable threat in the Asia Cup 2025.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash
Pakistan is poised to kick off their 2025 Asia Cup journey this Friday, taking on Oman in Dubai. Before the match, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson shared some uplifting remarks about his team, praising Mohammad Nawaz as the finest spinner in the world. The anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the tournament is also likely to showcase a battle of spinners. Pakistan boasts Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem, while India counters with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

During a press conference, Hesson remarked, "I guess the beauty of our side is we've got five spinners. We've got Mohammad Nawaz, who's the best spin bowler in the world at the moment, and he's been ranked that way over the last six months since he's come back on the side."

“And obviously, we have Abrar and Sufiyan. Saim Ayub is now in the top 10 all-rounders in the world. And Salman Ali Agha has hardly bowled, and he's also the Test spinner for Pakistan. So, you know, we've got a lot of spin bowling options, if we think conditions suit that.”

Commenting on the upcoming India vs Pakistan showdown, he said, "Look, I have certainly watched many games from afar with other teams or while commentating. Being right among such a highly-charged event is going to be exciting. From my perspective, whether you play a final of a world event or a game of such magnitude, it’s about keeping everyone focused on the job at hand. That will be no different this weekend.."

"We know India are obviously hugely confident, and rightfully so, in terms of how they have played. We are focused on improving as a team, day-by-day. We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We are very well aware of the enormity of the task ahead. I am certainly looking forward to it," he added.

Pakistan is set to participate in the T20 Asia Cup following their triumph in a tri-nation series held in the UAE, where they overcame Afghanistan in the final match at Sharjah.

Hesson's team has achieved victory in 10 of their last 13 T20I games, primarily featuring a revamped top six without Babar and Rizwan.

Also read | India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

