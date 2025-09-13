Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage encounter, says 'we are....'

On the eve of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash, skipper Salman Agha dropped a loaded statement that has stirred the buildup. His words, brief yet powerful, have left fans guessing and the cricketing world buzzing ahead of the high-voltage encounter.

Following a commanding 93-run victory against Oman, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha appeared both calm and assured as he looked ahead to his team's eagerly awaited Asia Cup match against their long-time rivals, India, on Sunday. Although the win over Oman was anticipated, it was the way in which Pakistan implemented their strategy that instilled hope in fans and analysts alike. With a solid score, disciplined bowling, and precise fielding, the performance was comprehensive and came at an opportune moment. In a media briefing after the match, Agha embraced the challenge that lies ahead for his team in this highly publicized showdown.

“We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team,” he said, when asked whether the big win over Oman gives Pakistan the momentum they need going into Sunday’s clash.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan scored 160 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their designated 20 overs, primarily due to Mohammad Haris' impressive innings of 66 runs off 43 balls, which included seven fours and three sixes. Subsequently, Pakistan bowled Oman out for a mere 67 runs in 16.4 overs, with Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqeem each claiming two wickets.

"With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well.

"Shaheen (Afridi) in his second spell and Faheem also (bowled well). We have three spinners, and all are very different. We have Saim as well, he is outstanding with the new and old ball. When you come to UAE, you need to have a lot of spinners," Agha said.

On plans for the India game next week, he said, "To back ourselves and play positive cricket. Just be in the present and not think about who is bowling to you."

India approaches the match in exceptional form, particularly after their impressive victory over the UAE, which was significantly aided by their formidable spin attack spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Wasim Akram has recently warned that Pakistan’s middle order may find it challenging to cope with India’s spinners, especially on pitches that provide turn and drift.

However, Agha’s remarks indicate that Pakistan remains undeterred by their rivals, regardless of their strength.

This attitude – concentrating on their own performance rather than analyzing the opposition – could benefit Pakistan in a high-pressure encounter like this one.

