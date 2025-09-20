Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cancel press meet ahead of IND vs PAK match amid handshake controversy

The 'handshake controversy' after the IND vs PAK group stage match doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Now, Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference, which was scheduled on Saturday ahead of the Super 4 clash.

Ahead of the high-voltage Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, the Men in Green have decided to cancel their pre-match press conference. This decision came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) appointed Andy Pycroft as the match referee again for the upcoming clash. After the previous IND vs PAK clash, Team India avoided handshakes with the Pakistani players, following which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded the removal of Pycroft from the match referee panel. But, the ICC categorically rejected PCB's demand and appointed Pycroft again as the match referee for the Super 4 game.

How it all started ?

It all started last Sunday, when the Suryakumar Yadav-led side avoided handshakes with the Pakistani team, during the toss and even after the match. After this, the PCB demanded the removal of the match referee, Pycroft, from the panel for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025. However, ICC bluntly rejected the Pakistan board's request and even appointed Pycroft as the match referee for the much-awaited clash on Sunday.

IND vs PAK squads for Super 4 clash

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.