Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign

The innings was anchored by a masterful half-century from their experienced campaigner, complemented by aggressive cameos from the middle order that propelled the team past a competitive score.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Pakistan commenced their Asia Cup 2025 journey with an impressive 93-run win against a determined Oman team in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan's innings was bolstered by a powerful half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris. Although opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball, Haris, who was moved up to number three, formed a vital 84-run partnership for the second wicket with Sahibzada Farhan. Haris was the more aggressive of the two, reaching his fifty in just 35 balls and ultimately finishing as the top scorer with a stylish 66 off 43 balls, which included seven fours and three sixes.

Oman's bowlers, however, made a strong comeback during the middle overs. The spin duo of Aamir Kaleem and Shah Faisal proved to be highly effective on the two-paced pitch, each taking three wickets and causing a mini-collapse that saw Pakistan lose four wickets for a mere 18 runs. Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 23 and a late flourish from Mohammad Nawaz (19 off 10 balls) provided the necessary boost, allowing Pakistan to set a competitive total of 160 for 7.

In their pursuit of 161, Oman's batsmen struggled against Pakistan's bowling attack. The innings started poorly and never regained momentum, with wickets falling at regular intervals. The top scorer for the team, Hammad Mirza, managed only 27 runs, while no other batsman could offer significant assistance. 

Pakistan's disciplined bowling, led by their spinners, systematically dismantled the Omani batting order. The innings concluded at a meager 67 runs in 16.4 overs, securing a commanding 93-run victory for Pakistan and marking a perfect beginning to their Asia Cup campaign.

