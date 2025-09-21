Asia Cup 2025: Meet Dr Raheel Karim, psychiatrist hired by Pakistan ahead of India clash who will help…, has experience of…

Facing a psychological battle after a demoralizing defeat to India in the group stage, the Pakistan cricket team has reportedly roped in a veteran consultant psychiatrist, Dr. Raheel Karim, to help the squad ahead of their crucial Super 4 match.

Pakistan is getting ready for the big Super 4 match against India. The team isn't just practicing their cricket skills; they're working on their mental toughness too. They've brought in Dr. Raheel Karim to support them as they face India. He's a Consultant Psychiatrist who’s been in practice for 40 years, and he’s holding meetings with the team to discuss ways to handle anxiety, ignore distractions, and use pressure to their advantage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to help the players deal with the stress before the India game. The idea is to keep them relaxed, positive, and calm. India won against Pakistan in the league stage.

This move comes after Pakistan's seven-wicket loss to India, which has taken a toll on the team spirit. Also, Pakistan has called off their pre-match press conference for the India game, which they also did before playing the UAE. After the India match, the handshake issue and the match referee situation are still around, but everyone's attention should be back on the game.

Who is Dr. Raheel Karim?

Dr. Karim boasts an impressive background, having received extensive training at King Edward Medical College and furthering his education in Britain, where he initiated his psychiatric training in 1984. He has served as a consultant psychiatrist and associate professor in both Pakistan and the UK, specializing in a broad spectrum of mental disorders. Although there is no public record of his prior involvement with a sports team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that his considerable experience can offer the psychological advantage necessary to address their ongoing challenges against India in significant tournaments.

The decision to enlist a psychiatrist has sparked some controversy. Former PCB chief Najam Sethi is reported to have ridiculed the decision, suggesting that a psychiatrist would not be able to assist the players instantly, especially since many may not feel at ease with the idea of therapy or may not understand English, the language in which Dr. Karim is expected to communicate.

Nonetheless, the PCB's initiative signifies an increasing acknowledgment of the mental dimension of the sport. For Pakistan, who faced a thorough defeat by India in their last encounter and are currently under scrutiny due to off-field issues, the inclusion of Dr. Raheel Karim clearly indicates that they are making every effort to dismantle the psychological barriers and triumph over their rivals.

