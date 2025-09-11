Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh secure convincing victory over Hong Kong in Group B encounter

The T20 Match 3 between Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China, held at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, concluded with a victory for Bangladesh, who adeptly chased a target of 144, securing the match by 7 wickets. Litton Das played a pivotal role in the innings, scoring an impressive 59 off 39 balls.

Bangladesh kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 journey in impressive style, achieving a convincing seven-wicket win against Hong Kong during a Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A brilliant half-century from captain Litton Das was pivotal in successfully chasing down 144, setting a strong tone for the Tigers in the tournament.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Bangladesh’s bowlers executed a disciplined strategy to limit Hong Kong to a below-par score. The pace duo of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed made significant early inroads, disrupting Hong Kong’s top order. Sakib stood out with impressive figures of 2 for 21, while Taskin contributed with 2 for 38. The spinners also made their mark, with Rishad Hossain taking two important wickets. For Hong Kong, Nizakat Khan’s determined innings of 42 was the backbone of their total, complemented by Zeeshan Ali's fluent 30. Despite their efforts, Hong Kong concluded their innings at 143 for 7, a total that appeared challenging yet attainable on the Abu Dhabi pitch.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase began on a shaky note, losing early wickets. Nevertheless, the seasoned Litton Das took control, showcasing a blend of aggression and poise. He formed a vital partnership with Towhid Hridoy, who provided reliable support with a steady 34. Das’s innings was exceptional, as he reached his half-century in just 33 balls, alleviating pressure from his team and firmly establishing control over the chase. His 59 off 38 balls was filled with powerful boundaries and graceful shots, effectively quashing any hopes of a Hong Kong comeback.

The partnership was crucial, as Bangladesh sailed to the target with 17 balls remaining. While Hong Kong's bowlers put up a valiant effort, they lacked the potency to consistently challenge the Bangladeshi batsmen. This victory not only secures two vital points for Bangladesh but also significantly enhances their net run rate in a fiercely competitive Group B. With this comprehensive triumph, Bangladesh have set a clear statement of intent as they eye a spot in the Super 4 stage.

