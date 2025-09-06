Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: List of all winners and runners-up from 1984 to 2023

Ahead of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, starting September 9, let us take a look at the list of all previous winners and runners-up so far.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: List of all winners and runners-up from 1984 to 2023
Team India has won the most Asia Cup titles in history
Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on September 9 in the UAE with eight teams aiming to lift the trophy. The upcoming 17th edition of the continental tournament has seen several winners over the years. In nearly 40 years of Asia Cup history, Team India has been the most successful team, as they have been crowned the champioins a record eigh times. Ahead of the new edition, let us take a trip down the memory lane and recall all the winners and runners-up since its inception in 1984.

List of all winners and runners-up of Asia Cup

Asia Cup 1984 - India defeated Sri Lanka (1st title)
Asia Cup 1986 - Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan (1st title)
Asia Cup 1988 - India defeated Sri Lanka (2nd title)
Asia Cup 1990-91 - India defeated Sri Lanka (3rd title)
Asia Cup 1995 - India defeated Sri Lanka (4th title)
Asia Cup 1997 - Sri Lanka defeated India (2nd title)
Asia Cup 2000 - Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka (1st title)
Asia Cup 2004 - Sri Lanka defeated India (3rd title)
Asia Cup 2008 - Sri Lanka defeated India (4th title)
Asia Cup 2010 - India defeated Sri Lanka (5th title)
Asia Cup 2012 - Pakistan defeated Bangladesh (2nd title)
Asia Cup 2014 - Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan (5th title)
Asia Cup 2016 - India defeated Bangladesh (6th title)
Asia Cup 2018 - India defeated Bangladesh (7th title)
Asia Cup 2022 - Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan (6th title)
Asia Cup 2023 - India defeated Sri Lanka (8th title)

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh
Arshdeep Singh

 

