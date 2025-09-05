Asia Cup 2025: List of all Indian-origin cricketers who will play against India in continental tournament

Check out the list of all players of Indian-origin, who will be seen playing against their native country in the upcoming season of the Asia Cup 2025.

After levelling the 5-match Test series against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Team India is all set to return to action with the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, starting September 9. India's first match will be against the host, the UAE, on September 10 at Dubai International Stadium. Last month, the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming continental T20I tournament. However, Asia Cup 2025 will feature a lot more Indian-origin players apart from these 15, who will be playing from the opponent teams.

List of all Indian players who will play against India?

UAE - Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10. The squad of the host includes six Indian-origin players, including Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh, and Rahul Chopra.

Oman - India's last fixture in the group stage will be against Oman on September 19, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The team of Oman also consists of six Indian-origin players, which includes Samay Shrivastava, Jatinder Singh, Ashish Odedara, Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, and Karan Sonavale.

Apart from these two teams, three Indian-origin players are also playing for Hong Kong since they are in a different pool; they are most unlikely to face the Men in Blue in the group stage. These players are Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, and Kinchit Shah.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

Arshdeep Singh.