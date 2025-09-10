Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs

India dominated the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates, thrashing them by 9 wickets in a one-sided match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The UAE was bowled out for a mere 57 runs, their lowest-ever Asia Cup T20 score.

On Wednesday, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a spectacular display as India demonstrated their superiority with both bat and ball against the UAE in the group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025. The triumph, achieved in a mere 4.3 overs, marked India’s quickest run chase in the tournament’s history, highlighting the significant disparity between the two teams.

Bowling first, India’s spinners seized control from the outset, with Kuldeep Yadav weaving a web around the UAE batsmen. The left-arm wrist-spinner concluded with remarkable figures of 4 wickets, leaving the opposition in disarray. With solid support from the fast bowlers, India limited UAE to a paltry total that never posed a threat.

As they pursued the modest target, India’s openers came out firing on all cylinders. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill wasted no time in attacking the UAE bowlers, effortlessly smashing boundaries. Abhishek, in particular, was in destructive form, clearing the ropes with remarkable ease. Even after losing an early wicket, India showed no signs of hesitation.

The chase was completed in just 4.3 overs, leaving fans in awe and statisticians scrambling to keep up. This commanding win not only secured India two vital points but also significantly enhanced their net run rate — a crucial element in a short tournament like the Asia Cup.

The outcome has ignited conversations regarding the lack of competition for India in the group stages, with many analysts suggesting that matches like these feel more like warm-ups than genuine tests for the Men in Blue. Nevertheless, fans are unlikely to complain as India strides confidently towards the knockout stages.

With a record-setting victory behind them, India will now focus on the greater challenges that lie ahead in the Asia Cup — including the highly anticipated showdown against their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

