HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah hits career low as Pakistan shatters nine-year-old record, becomes first team to...

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: The star Indian pacer, who is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, had a rare off-night, recording his most expensive powerplay spell in his T20I career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 11:15 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah hits career low as Pakistan shatters nine-year-old record, becomes first team to...
Jasprit Bumrah had a forgettable performance as India faced Pakistan in their opening match of the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium, aiming for a second consecutive victory over the Men in Green following a seven-wicket win. Bumrah was again assigned three overs to bowl during the powerplay by Suryakumar Yadav, a decision that raised eyebrows. Unfortunately, the star pacer appeared out of sorts from the very first over, giving away 11 runs. In his second over, he allowed another 10 runs before yielding 13 runs in the subsequent over.

Bumrah concluded his initial spell having given up 34 runs in three overs without claiming any wickets.

The 34 runs conceded by Bumrah marks the highest he has allowed during the powerplay of a T20I innings throughout his career. The previous record was held by Australia, who scored 31 runs in 2016 at the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground during what was just the star's second appearance in the shortest format for Team India.

Bumrah gave away nine runs in his final over, finishing with figures of 0-45. This performance ranks as the joint-third most expensive spell of his career for India in T20Is. Overall, Bumrah's costliest spell in T20I cricket remains a 0-50 against Australia in 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. He has allowed more than 40 runs in a match only five times in 73 appearances. To date, he has participated in 73 games and taken 92 wickets at an average of 17.67.

The Indian cricket legend, who is making his T20I return for India since the 2024 T20 World Cup, has not been at his best, having secured just three wickets in the first two matches before being rested against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

