Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days, here's why

Tickets of India vs Pakistan matches generally get sold out within minutes, but a very rare situation has taken place for the first time for the upcoming clash.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days, here's why
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on September 14.
India vs Pakistan, the much-awaited clash of 2025, is just two days away. But the tickets for the high-voltage clash of the Asia Cup 2025 are far from being sold out, which is a very rare situation. The hype around IND vs PAK matches has always been at the top, as tickets get sold out within minutes after bookings open. The officials of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) opined that the ticket sales could have been dented due to the absence of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad.

''We are surprised that flow of sales for India vs Pakistan is much low, till the time we sold out with lower stands only but the upper and top tear stands are still on sale, in the Champions Trophy for the same match we had sale on two times in a single day like we opened ticket window 2 pm and 4 pm and we were sold out that time in just less then 4 minutes, but this time craze is very dull, it might be it’s because of absence of Rohit and Virat,'' ECB official said to ANI.

Minimum ticket price for IND vs PAK match - AED 370 (roughly Rs 8,900)
Maximum ticket price for IND vs PAK match - AED 60,500 (roughly Rs 14.50 lakh)

Squad for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

