Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

The boycott sentiment is fueled by recent terror attacks and political tensions, with petitions filed seeking cancellation of the match, although the Supreme Court has declined to intervene, stating, "It's just a match, let it be."

Whenever a cricket match occurs between India and Pakistan, it typically generates significant excitement. It's not only the fierce rivalry between the two teams that fuels this anticipation, but also the political tensions between their nations that elevate the stakes. As India prepares for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, opinions are split regarding the matchup, with some arguing that Suryakumar Yadav's squad should have declined to face Pakistan, a nation often associated with terrorism. Amidst this discussion, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings devised a creative method to protest against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Just a few days prior to the much-anticipated encounter in the Asia Cup, Punjab Kings took to social media to post a graphic for India's upcoming match (against Pakistan on September 14), deliberately omitting any mention of the opposing team from across the border.

The post from PBKS naturally attracted a lot of attention, prompting the franchise to turn off the comments section on X (previously known as Twitter).

Previously, a request was made to the Supreme Court of India, asking for the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, but the judges declined to treat it as an urgent issue.

"Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificed their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea submitted.

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment."

Despite the usual excitement surrounding any encounter between these two fierce rivals, more than ten days after tickets went on sale, many for the India vs Pakistan match are still available.

In contrast, during the Champions Trophy 2025 match at the same venue, all tickets were sold out in under four minutes. Therefore, it was expected that the clash on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025 would also sell out rapidly. Yet, as of the evening of September 11, tickets were still up for grabs.

India and Pakistan are set to face each other on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Also read| India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone