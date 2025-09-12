Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s, from quitting alcohol to practicing meditation, inside Ramayana actor's transformation

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...

'Somebody very close to him....': Charlie Kirk's killer in custody, says Donald Trump

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer Aabeer Gulaal to finally release in India on this date? Here's what we know

Pakistan, once again, shamed at UN as lawyer berates country over terrorism: 'Another state sponsor of terror'

IND vs PAK: Netizens hail Punjab Kings for Asia Cup 2025 post with missing Pakistan flag

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction in house, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar evicted? Here's what we know

What is Workmen's Compensation Insurance and why employers need it?

Kochi Blue Tigers crowned KCL Champions, defeat Kollam Sailors by 75 Runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s great

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s, from quitting alcohol to practicing meditation, inside Ramayana actor's transformation

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

The boycott sentiment is fueled by recent terror attacks and political tensions, with petitions filed seeking cancellation of the match, although the Supreme Court has declined to intervene, stating, "It's just a match, let it be."

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Whenever a cricket match occurs between India and Pakistan, it typically generates significant excitement. It's not only the fierce rivalry between the two teams that fuels this anticipation, but also the political tensions between their nations that elevate the stakes. As India prepares for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, opinions are split regarding the matchup, with some arguing that Suryakumar Yadav's squad should have declined to face Pakistan, a nation often associated with terrorism. Amidst this discussion, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings devised a creative method to protest against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Just a few days prior to the much-anticipated encounter in the Asia Cup, Punjab Kings took to social media to post a graphic for India's upcoming match (against Pakistan on September 14), deliberately omitting any mention of the opposing team from across the border.

The post from PBKS naturally attracted a lot of attention, prompting the franchise to turn off the comments section on X (previously known as Twitter).

Previously, a request was made to the Supreme Court of India, asking for the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, but the judges declined to treat it as an urgent issue.

"Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificed their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea submitted.

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment."

Despite the usual excitement surrounding any encounter between these two fierce rivals, more than ten days after tickets went on sale, many for the India vs Pakistan match are still available.

In contrast, during the Champions Trophy 2025 match at the same venue, all tickets were sold out in under four minutes. Therefore, it was expected that the clash on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025 would also sell out rapidly. Yet, as of the evening of September 11, tickets were still up for grabs.

India and Pakistan are set to face each other on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Also read| India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut, daughter’s shift to Mumbai
Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut
Priya Sachdev's lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor in Sunjay Kapur property dispute case: 'Karisma wasn't left on street, while Priya is widow with...'
Priya Sachdev's lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor in Sunjay Kapur property dispute
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s great
Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch
Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof...
MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'
MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE