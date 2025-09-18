Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside
CRICKET
India is prepared to face Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025, this time during the Super Four Stage, at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on September 21 (Sunday). However, prior to that, India will compete in their final group stage match against Oman, who have already been eliminated from the continental tournament. India is anticipated to implement significant changes to their playing XI for this inconsequential match, which will occur in Dubai on September 19 (Friday). One of these changes may involve Jasprit Bumrah.
As reported by The Times of India, Jasprit Bumrah may not participate in the match against Oman on Friday. This decision is being made with the Super Four stage in mind, which begins for India with the match against Pakistan on Sunday. Nevertheless, he was heavily involved in the practice session leading up to the game on Wednesday and appeared much more at ease than he did during the recent tours to Australia and England, where he seemed overworked.
In place of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh is likely to be added to the India playing XI. The left-arm fast bowler is currently India's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is and requires just one more wicket in the match against Oman to become the first Indian to achieve 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game.
Jasprit Bumrah has been performing exceptionally well for India in the Asia Cup 2025. He has taken five wickets so far in the two matches. The most significant tactical change for Bumrah has been that India has utilized three of his overs during the powerplay, while only bowling one over at the death. This marks a shift from previous strategies, where the fast bowler typically bowled a maximum of two overs in the powerplay.
