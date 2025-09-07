Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan train side-by-side as continental tournament fever peaks in Dubai

India will start its Asia Cup campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the clash with Pakistan on September 14, and then Oman on September 19. Pakistan’s schedule aligned similarly, with the tournament format possibly allowing up to three meetings between these rivals.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan train side-by-side as continental tournament fever peaks in Dubai
With only eight days remaining until the highly anticipated India-Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup showdown, the two teams met for the first time on Saturday (September 6) in Dubai at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy, as both squads trained simultaneously at the same location. According to a report from Espncricinfo, India conducted their second training session since arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which lasted nearly three hours. All of India's specialist batters reportedly spent an hour in the nets before the all-rounders took their turn.

On the other hand, Pakistan arrived at the venue at 7:00 local time in preparation for their tri-series final against Afghanistan on Sunday (September 7) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The information released indicated that both teams adhered to their individual routines, with no camaraderie evident, as players refrained from engaging in conversation or exchanging pleasantries.

The upcoming 2025 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is expected to unfold in a charged atmosphere, marking the first time the two teams will face off in an international cricket match following the Pahalgam Terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

In recent months, there were significant uncertainties regarding the tournament's occurrence, but not only has India consented to participate, they may potentially face Pakistan up to three times during the event.

Recently, the Indian government announced a policy regarding sporting relations with Pakistan, which clarified that the Indian team can compete against Pakistan in multi-sport events, while maintaining a ban on any bilateral engagements.

Squads 

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know

