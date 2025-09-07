Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan train side-by-side as continental tournament fever peaks in Dubai

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan
From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic
From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people
SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Amaran, Manjummel Boys named Best Film; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sai Pallavi, Anurag Kashyap win acting honours
Radhika Apte turns 40: Know about her morning coriander-cumin detox drink for a fit and toned body
'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo
'Destroyed false male egos': Pune student’s dance on three-song remix cecomes internet sensation, WATCH viral video
7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic, earned Rs...
Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine
CRICKET
India will start its Asia Cup campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the clash with Pakistan on September 14, and then Oman on September 19. Pakistan’s schedule aligned similarly, with the tournament format possibly allowing up to three meetings between these rivals.
With only eight days remaining until the highly anticipated India-Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup showdown, the two teams met for the first time on Saturday (September 6) in Dubai at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy, as both squads trained simultaneously at the same location. According to a report from Espncricinfo, India conducted their second training session since arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which lasted nearly three hours. All of India's specialist batters reportedly spent an hour in the nets before the all-rounders took their turn.
On the other hand, Pakistan arrived at the venue at 7:00 local time in preparation for their tri-series final against Afghanistan on Sunday (September 7) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.
The information released indicated that both teams adhered to their individual routines, with no camaraderie evident, as players refrained from engaging in conversation or exchanging pleasantries.
The upcoming 2025 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is expected to unfold in a charged atmosphere, marking the first time the two teams will face off in an international cricket match following the Pahalgam Terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
In recent months, there were significant uncertainties regarding the tournament's occurrence, but not only has India consented to participate, they may potentially face Pakistan up to three times during the event.
Recently, the Indian government announced a policy regarding sporting relations with Pakistan, which clarified that the Indian team can compete against Pakistan in multi-sport events, while maintaining a ban on any bilateral engagements.
Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know