Asia Cup 2025: India-Pakistan match to get cancelled? Supreme Court's BIG decision on urgent plea, says...

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup, the Supreme Court refused to list a plea seeking its cancellation. What did the apex court say? Will the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match be played?

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi heard the matter and stated that the match, scheduled to be held on September 14, should go on. "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be," remarked Justice Maheshwari, on hearing the counsel who mentioned the matter for listing tomorrow, according to LiveLaw.

Asia Cup 2025 India-Pakistan match: Supreme Court's decision



Although the counsel requested that the matter be listed, regardless of its merits, Justice Maheshwari refused, using a cricket analogy to emphasise that the legal process should continue uninterrupted. He remarked, "Every day, one side, other side, there's a match...one ball...", implying that the case should proceed without delay.

The PIL, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, argued that India playing the cricket match with Pakistan is against national interest and belittles the sacrifices of the armed forces as well as the citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor. "Playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers are sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists. It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment," the plea stated, as per LiveLaw.



Plea against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Besides this, the petitioners also sought a direction to the Ministry of Youth Affairs to implement the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, as well as to bring the season ball cricket under the National Sports Federation. The petition impleaded the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a party-respondent and urged that it is high time that the BCCI is brought under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.



Meanwhile, India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral matches since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed over 150 people and were carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists. However, they regularly face each other in multinational tournaments like the World Cup and Champions Trophy, drawing massive audiences both in stadiums and on TV and online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)