Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...

The PCB’s complaint centered on Suryakumar dedicating India's win to the Indian armed forces and expressing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, statements PCB argued were of a political nature and thus violated ICC’s code of conduct.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has declared himself ‘not guilty’ to the International Cricket Council following a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board. This complaint arose after he referenced the Pahalgam attack during the post-match presentation after India's group stage match against Pakistan.

Suryakumar dedicated India's seven-wicket victory in the Asia Cup over Pakistan to the ‘bravery’ of the Indian armed forces, emphasizing that the team ‘stood with the families of the Pahalgam attack victims’. A verdict is anticipated on Friday.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery," Suryakumar had said.

This recent incident has surfaced just before the India vs Pakistan final. Pakistan secured their place in the final by defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in the Super Fours, aiming to avenge their previous loss to the Men in Blue. This will mark the first occasion in Asia Cup history that India and Pakistan will compete in the final.

Conversely, the BCCI has also voiced their dissatisfaction, lodging a complaint regarding the on-field actions of Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Haris Rauf during their clash on September 21.

On Sunday, Farhan celebrated his fifty in the Super 4s against India with a ‘gun gesture’ using his bat, while Rauf was seen signaling to fans from the boundary. The senior pacer Rauf also engaged in a verbal confrontation with India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Nevertheless, the Indian team triumphed in that match as well, winning by six wickets.

These Asia Cup matches represent the first India-Pakistan encounters since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which was succeeded by the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

In both of their Asia Cup encounters, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha chose not to shake hands before the toss.

Also read| 'Keep India’s aura aside, Gambhir will...': Shoaib Akhtar’s bold message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
