Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

At least three dead, several injured in North Carolina shooting, suspect flees the scene, videos show panic in crowd, watch

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: Inside Ramayana actor's massive Rs 345 crore net worth, multi-crore car collection, lavish house worth Rs...

‘Tight slap on Amaal Mallik’s face’: Gauahar Khan lashes out, leaves singer red-faced on Bigg Boss 19, fans react

Selena Gomez gets married to Benny Blanco, shares dreamy pictures from ceremony

Vijay Rally stampede: What led to Karur tragedy? Tamil Nadu police says, 'waited without food, water...'

Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves Farrukhabad Link Expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and Ganga Expressways

Asia Cup 2025 Ind vs Pak: Sunil Gavaskar's BIG warning to Pakistan bowlers: 'Abhishek Sharma won't let...'

Canada PM Mark Carney aims to lure Indian talent with attractive 'offer' amid US H-1B visa fee shocker, says, 'Ready to capitalise...'

Virat Kohli breaks the internet! His recent post with wife Anushka Sharma gets 2000000 million likes in just two hours due to...

Good News for Delhi-NCR commuters: Namo Bharat corridor to cut Noida-Gurugram travel time to just 1 hour; IFFCO Chowk to link Faridabad-Greater Noida, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
At least three dead, several injured in North Carolina shooting, suspect flees the scene, videos show panic in crowd, watch

At least three dead, several injured in North Carolina shooting, suspect flees..

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: Inside Ramayana actor's massive Rs 345 crore net worth, multi-crore car collection, lavish house worth Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: Inside Ramayana actor's massive Rs 345 crore net worth

‘Tight slap on Amaal Mallik’s face’: Gauahar Khan lashes out, leaves singer red-faced on Bigg Boss 19, fans react

‘Tight slap on Amaal Mallik’s face’: Gauahar Khan lashes out at singer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Ind vs Pak: Sunil Gavaskar's BIG warning to Pakistan bowlers: 'Abhishek Sharma won't let...'

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the final today. Ahead of the final, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave out a stern warning to Pakistani bowlers. What advice did he give to Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the match?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Ind vs Pak: Sunil Gavaskar's BIG warning to Pakistan bowlers: 'Abhishek Sharma won't let...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 India-Pakistan final match, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar fired a warning to Pakistani bowlers. The legendary batter stated that plenty of Indian ‘batting firepower left, no need to be overly concerned’ while backing Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tillak Varma, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya. 

"There are several key players who can make a difference. Suryakumar Yadav is due for runs, as are Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya. Shubman Gill has batted well but hasn't yet delivered the big scores we've come to expect from him recently. There's plenty of batting firepower left, so there's no need to be overly concerned," said Gavaskar while speaking to India Today ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final. 

Gavaskar says Abhishek Sharma should aim for a century

Gavaskar pushed for star performer Abhishek Sharma’s century in the final, noting that he had missed out on the milestone a couple of times already. "Abhishek Sharma, in particular, won't let opportunities slip by. He's been in good form with three half-centuries and, despite an unfortunate run-out that cost him a potential century, he's likely to aim for another big innings-possibly even a three-figure score," he added. Abhishek has played a match-winning knock of 74 and guided the side to the target of 172 as they made a brilliant start to the Super 4 stage. 

Gavaskar's advice for Suryakumar Yadav

Gavaskar also advised India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn't been in great form in the tournament, scoring only 71 runs in the five innings in the tournament, Gavaskar said, “He’s undoubtedly a class player. All I would suggest is that he give himself three or four deliveries in the middle to assess the conditions—check for pace, bounce, or turn. Watching from the dugout and stepping onto the field can feel very different."

India set to take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the final. Following an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash, Pakistan concluded their Super Four campaign with two wins and one loss, placing them second on the points table. The Men in Blue have managed to win all six of their matches so far in the tournament. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for medical aspirants! Government to add 1000 new MBBS, PG seats in colleges, hospitals with an investment of Rs 15000000000
Good news for medical aspirants! Government to add 1000 new MBBS, PG seats...
As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s top 10 most powerful missiles; among China, Russia, US, who dominates in power?
As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s most powerful missiles
What is Déjà Vu and why does it happen? Know how your brain tricks you with familiar feelings
What is Déjà Vu and why does it happen? Know how your brain tricks you with fami
MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?
IAF's MiG-21 decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's fighter airc
Bobby Deol reveals struggling with inferiority complex; here's what this condition means and how to deal with it
Bobby Deol reveals struggling with inferiority complex; here's what it is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE