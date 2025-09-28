Asia Cup 2025 Ind vs Pak: Sunil Gavaskar's BIG warning to Pakistan bowlers: 'Abhishek Sharma won't let...'

At least three dead, several injured in North Carolina shooting, suspect flees the scene, videos show panic in crowd, watch
CRICKET
For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the final today. Ahead of the final, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave out a stern warning to Pakistani bowlers. What advice did he give to Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the match?
Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 India-Pakistan final match, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar fired a warning to Pakistani bowlers. The legendary batter stated that plenty of Indian ‘batting firepower left, no need to be overly concerned’ while backing Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tillak Varma, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.
"There are several key players who can make a difference. Suryakumar Yadav is due for runs, as are Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya. Shubman Gill has batted well but hasn't yet delivered the big scores we've come to expect from him recently. There's plenty of batting firepower left, so there's no need to be overly concerned," said Gavaskar while speaking to India Today ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final.
Gavaskar says Abhishek Sharma should aim for a century
Gavaskar pushed for star performer Abhishek Sharma’s century in the final, noting that he had missed out on the milestone a couple of times already. "Abhishek Sharma, in particular, won't let opportunities slip by. He's been in good form with three half-centuries and, despite an unfortunate run-out that cost him a potential century, he's likely to aim for another big innings-possibly even a three-figure score," he added. Abhishek has played a match-winning knock of 74 and guided the side to the target of 172 as they made a brilliant start to the Super 4 stage.
Gavaskar's advice for Suryakumar Yadav
Gavaskar also advised India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn't been in great form in the tournament, scoring only 71 runs in the five innings in the tournament, Gavaskar said, “He’s undoubtedly a class player. All I would suggest is that he give himself three or four deliveries in the middle to assess the conditions—check for pace, bounce, or turn. Watching from the dugout and stepping onto the field can feel very different."
India set to take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the final. Following an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash, Pakistan concluded their Super Four campaign with two wins and one loss, placing them second on the points table. The Men in Blue have managed to win all six of their matches so far in the tournament.