Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Strict security protocols enforced in Dubai; fans warned of jail, Rs 700000 penalty for violations

The police emphasized strict enforcement to prevent violence and ensure the safety of all spectators during this high-profile cricket encounter. Fans have been urged to cooperate with officials, adhere to stadium rules, and arrive early with valid tickets to facilitate smooth entry and exit.

India and Pakistan are gearing up to reignite their fierce rivalry this Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, where they will face off in the Group A match of the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. This marks the second encounter between the two teams this year, following India's earlier victory over Pakistan during the group stage of the Champions Trophy at the same location. Additionally, this will be their first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which escalated into a military confrontation between the two countries and worsened the geopolitical climate.

In light of the surrounding drama and off-field tensions, Dubai Police and the Events Security Committee (ESC) have implemented stringent regulations for all attendees at Sunday's match, including severe fines and the possibility of imprisonment.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and head of the ESC, announced that specialized units have been assigned to oversee the high-stakes match between India and Pakistan. He also promised swift action against any disruptions and warned that threats to public safety would lead to strict legal repercussions.

The Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events has also specified clear penalties for violators. Unauthorized entry onto the field or possession of prohibited items (such as fireworks, flammable materials, lasers, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and glass items) could result in imprisonment for one to three months, along with substantial fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 (approximately INR 1.2 lakhs to 7.2 lakhs). Additionally, acts of violence, throwing objects, or using racist or abusive language could incur fines up to Dh30,000 and potential jail time.

The ESC recommended that attendees arrive at the venue no less than three hours prior to the game's kickoff, ensure they have valid tickets, and refrain from parking in unauthorized zones or obstructing roads in the vicinity of the stadium.

