Asia Cup 2025: How much prize money will winner and other teams take home?

If you are super-excited for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, take a look at the breakdown of the prize money pool for the continental tournament.

ICC on Monday announced a record-breaking prize money pool for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka. The revised prize money for the upcoming Women's World Cup saw a whopping 297 per cent increase over its previous edition. Now, there are discussions among cricket fans about the Asia Cup 2025, commencing on September 9 in the UAE, about the prize money for the winners and other teams in the continental tournament. However, no official confirmation in this regard has been made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) yet.

What is prize money pool for Asia Cup 2025?

In the previous edition in 2022, Sri Lanka took home the Asia Cup title and a prize money of USD 200,000 (roughly Rs 1.6 crore), whereas the runners-up team (Pakistan) received USD 100,000 (roughly Rs 80 lakh). The teams in the 3rd and 4th positions got USD 70,000 and USD 50,000, respectively.

However, in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, it is expected that there will be an increase of 50 percent in the prize money, which can be USD 300,000 this time (roughly Rs 2.6 crore). On the other hand, the runners-up might get USD 150,000 (roughly Rs 1.3 crore). However, these are not official figures and might vary with the actual amount, specifically considering the fact that there are eight teams playing in the Asia Cup 2025.

For those unversed, the Asia Cup 2025 will commence on September 9, and all the matches will be played in the UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Eight teams, which will participate in this edition, include India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.