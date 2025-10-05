Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Abhishek Sharma, the hero of Asia Cup 2025, was awarded a Haval H9 SUV for his outstanding performance as Player of the Tournament. However, he cannot bring the Haval H9 SUV to India freely.

Numerous exceptional performances fueled India's triumphant journey in the ACC Asia Cup 2025, but none were as consistent and influential as that of opener Abhishek Sharma. The young left-handed batsman emerged as the tournament's standout player, clinching the Player of the Tournament title. However, an unexpected twist has emerged – Abhishek is unable to bring his prize car back to India, and the reason has now come to light.

A remarkable Asia Cup performance

Abhishek Sharma scored 314 runs in seven innings, averaging 44.86 with a strike rate of 200. He hit three half-centuries, 32 fours, and 19 sixes. He got India off to fast starts, which helped them win the title, even if he didn't do as well in the final.

Because he did so well, Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament and won a Haval H9 SUV.

Why can't he take the car?

Although the Haval H9 was a flashy and appropriate reward for the tournament's top performer, there is one issue: the car is left-hand drive, rendering it non-compliant with Indian road regulations, which mandate right-hand drive vehicles.

Consequently, Abhishek Sharma is unable to register or legally operate the vehicle in India, and the car cannot be imported through standard procedures. Fans were left bewildered when it was reported that he had left the car behind – but the explanation now makes complete sense.

Will he get a different car?

But there's good news! The Haval H9 SUV might come to India soon, maybe with right-hand drive. If so, Abhishek might get a version he can actually drive. But nobody has said for sure if that will happen.

What's next for him?

Abhishek doesn't have time to worry about the car. He's playing in the T20I series against Australia soon. He's in good form, so he'll want to keep playing well at home.

