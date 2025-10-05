Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Donald Trump deploys 300 National Guard troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland order, here's why

Ahaan Panday to team up with Sharvari Wagh for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film? Here's what we know

What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls?

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Abhishek Sharma, the hero of Asia Cup 2025, was awarded a Haval H9 SUV for his outstanding performance as Player of the Tournament. However, he cannot bring the Haval H9 SUV to India freely.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Numerous exceptional performances fueled India's triumphant journey in the ACC Asia Cup 2025, but none were as consistent and influential as that of opener Abhishek Sharma. The young left-handed batsman emerged as the tournament's standout player, clinching the Player of the Tournament title. However, an unexpected twist has emerged – Abhishek is unable to bring his prize car back to India, and the reason has now come to light.

A remarkable Asia Cup performance

Abhishek Sharma scored 314 runs in seven innings, averaging 44.86 with a strike rate of 200. He hit three half-centuries, 32 fours, and 19 sixes. He got India off to fast starts, which helped them win the title, even if he didn't do as well in the final.

Because he did so well, Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament and won a Haval H9 SUV.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

Why can't he take the car?

Although the Haval H9 was a flashy and appropriate reward for the tournament's top performer, there is one issue: the car is left-hand drive, rendering it non-compliant with Indian road regulations, which mandate right-hand drive vehicles.

Consequently, Abhishek Sharma is unable to register or legally operate the vehicle in India, and the car cannot be imported through standard procedures. Fans were left bewildered when it was reported that he had left the car behind – but the explanation now makes complete sense.

Will he get a different car?

But there's good news! The Haval H9 SUV might come to India soon, maybe with right-hand drive. If so, Abhishek might get a version he can actually drive. But nobody has said for sure if that will happen.

What's next for him?

Abhishek doesn't have time to worry about the car. He's playing in the T20I series against Australia soon. He's in good form, so he'll want to keep playing well at home.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli’s 'karma' post target Rohit Sharma after ODI captaincy change? Here’s the truth

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will erase from map if...'
Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will era
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy l
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE