Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money

Hardik Pandya’s choice of watch at the Asia Cup 2025 has captured cricket fans' attention as much as his on-field performance. The Indian all-rounder was spotted sporting a luxury timepiece with a unique Rafael Nadal connection, valued at an impressive amount exceeding the tournament’s prize money.

The Asia Cup 2025 is underway in the UAE, having kicked off on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, began their campaign on September 10 with a commanding performance against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While the tournament offers lucrative rewards for players and teams, the prize money for the champions pales in comparison to one luxury accessory owned by India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

During a recent training session, Pandya was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM 27-04 watch, a timepiece valued at a staggering Rs 18 crore, according to Watch Spotter. The watch is a rare edition created in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and only 50 such models exist globally.

What Is The Watch?

The Richard Mille RM 27-04 is among the most advanced and lightweight luxury watches ever produced, weighing just 30 grams including the strap. Despite its feather-light build, it is remarkably durable. Its movement is suspended inside the case, designed to withstand forces of over 12,000 g’s — a record-setting achievement for the brand. The mechanism is held together by a tiny mesh of steel cable with gold tensioners, combining strength with exclusivity. Nadal and Richard Mille’s partnership has long been considered iconic, with the tennis star describing his bond with the watchmaker as one based on “mutual trust and respect.”

Asia Cup Prize Money

The Asia Cup 2025 runs until September 28, with reports suggesting that the winners will receive around USD 300,000 (approximately Rs 2.6 crore). The runners-up are expected to earn USD 150,000. Although the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to officially confirm these figures, the prize pool is believed to be an improvement over the previous edition.

Still, the total winnings for the tournament fall significantly short of the Rs 18 crore price tag of Pandya’s Richard Mille — underlining just how exclusive the star cricketer’s luxury timepiece really is.

