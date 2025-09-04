Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya needs 17 runs to achieve rare all-rounder feat in T20 cricket

This record-breaking opportunity highlights Pandya's exceptional all-round abilities with both bat and ball. Returning to represent India in the Asia Cup, Pandya is on the brink of making unique cricket history unmatched by any player so far in T20 international cricket formats.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya needs 17 runs to achieve rare all-rounder feat in T20 cricket
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to return for India in the Asia Cup 2025. He has not represented India since the ICC Champions Trophy and is eager to make a strong comeback to the squad. Hardik adds significant value to the team with his all-round abilities, although injuries have hindered his career progress. With the T20 World Cup approaching, India will closely monitor Hardik's performance, as they prefer not to utilize him solely as a specialist batter; they will need him to contribute regularly with the ball.

The conditions in the UAE may not be ideal for Hardik Pandya as a bowler, yet he can still pose a challenge to opposing teams with his diverse bowling variations. India might consider using Hardik as the second fast bowling option, and he could be tasked with opening the bowling in several matches. Hardik must be ready to embrace additional responsibilities.

Hardik Pandya Approaching a Significant Milestone

In the meantime, Hardik Pandya has the chance to make history during the T20 Asia Cup. He has participated in eight matches in the T20 Asia Cup, claiming 11 wickets and accumulating 83 runs. If he manages to score 17 more runs in the upcoming tournament, he will become the first player globally to achieve the milestone of 100+ runs and 10+ wickets in the T20 Asia Cup. Hardik thrives in the T20 format, and this tournament presents a valuable opportunity for him to dispel any uncertainties regarding his selection for the T20 World Cup squad.

India's Schedule in the Asia Cup

India's first match will be against the UAE on September 10, followed by a crucial encounter with Pakistan on September 14. The final group stage match will take place against Oman on September 19. If India secures victories in at least two of these matches, they will advance to the Super 4s.

