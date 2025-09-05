Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know

Eight teams are competing in Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the host UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Pakistan has Salman Ali Agha as captain.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know
The cricketing calendar is gearing up for an exhilarating journey as the Asia Cup 2025 commences in the United Arab Emirates. With eight teams competing for regional dominance in the T20I format, this tournament guarantees a month filled with electrifying action. From the complete schedule and format to team rosters and broadcasting information, here’s an all-encompassing guide to this prestigious event.

Host, Format and Teams

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is taking place in the UAE, a choice made due to security issues that necessitated relocating the tournament from its initial venue, India. This year, the competition will adopt the T20I format, a tactical decision in preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Eight teams will take part, split into two groups of four. Group A includes fierce rivals India and Pakistan, alongside hosts UAE and Oman. Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The leading two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, where they will engage in a round-robin format. The top two teams from the Super Four will then compete in the final.

Full Schedule

Group Stage

September 9, Tuesday: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 10, Wednesday: India vs United Arab Emirates | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 11, Thursday: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 12, Friday: Pakistan vs Oman | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 13, Saturday: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 14, Sunday: India vs Pakistan | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 15, Monday: United Arab Emirates vs Oman | 5:30 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 15, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 16, Tuesday: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 17, Wednesday: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 18, Thursday: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 19, Friday: India vs Oman | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Super Four Stage

September 20, Saturday: B1 vs B2 | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 21, Sunday: A1 vs A2 | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 23, Tuesday: A2 vs B1 | 8:00 PM IST | Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 24, Wednesday: A1 vs B2 | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 25, Thursday: A2 vs B2 | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 26, Friday: A1 vs B1 | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Final

September 28, Sunday: Final | 8:00 PM IST | Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 29, Monday: Reserve Day

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

Live Streaming and Telecast

In India, cricket fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, viewers can tune into the JioCinema app and website, ensuring they don't miss a single moment of the tournament's excitement.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya needs 17 runs to achieve rare all-rounder feat in T20 cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
