Cricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India refuse to accept trophy from ACC, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, celebrate without trophy

In the post match presentation ceremony, presentor Simon Doull informed that Team India have refused to take the winning medal and the trophy tonight.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 02:29 AM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India refuse to accept trophy from ACC, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, celebrate without trophy
India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final by 5 wickets
Big embarassment for Pakistan as Team India refused to collect winning medal and the Asia Cup 2025 trophy at the podium after clinching the final in Dubai. As per the protocol, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, was supposed to present the medal and hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India. As per some reports, Naqvi kept waiting at the podium for nearly 20 minutes, but was forced to walk out. It is also being reported that the prize ceremony is now taking place without Naqvi.

India defeated Pakistan for the third straight time in the continental tournament and tonight's win is more special as the Men in Blue has now become 9-time Asia Cup champions. After the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India and took a sly dig at Pakistan. 

More deets about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the Toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan managed to get a good start against India and remained wicketless even three overs after the Powerplay. However, after the fall of Sahibzada Farhan's wicket in the 10th over, the batting lineup of Pakistan fell like a deck of cards. In the end, Pakistan were bunled out at 146 in the last over.

Chasing a below par total, Team India witnessed their worst start of the tournament as they were 20/3 at one point of time. However, it was Tilak Varma, who first built a 50+ run partnership with Sanju Samson and then with Shivam Dube, which brought India closer to the target and out of the problematic situation. In the final over, Rinku Singh smashed the winning shot, which interestingly was also his first ball of the tournament. 

India won the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets and two ball to spare. India won all of its matches in the tournament and remained unbeaten till the end. Tilak Varma won the Player of the Match award. 

Advertisement
