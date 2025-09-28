Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch

Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers

Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11; when and where to watch, toss time, pitch report and more

Mouni Roy birthday: How Naagin star stays picture-perfect every day, from neem paste to malai; secrets behind her radiant skin

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Bhagat Singh: Actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny

Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11; when and where to watch, toss time, pitch report and more

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together. In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11; when and where to watch, toss time, pitch report and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the first India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, spanning 17 editions and 41 years. The excitement surrounding the upcoming summit clash is intense because of how the previous two matches between the sides unfolded. From India’s handshake snub in the group stage game to Pakistan players’ controversial gestures and celebrations in the Super 4s match, both teams were involved in considerable drama.

Asia Cup Final India vs Pakistan: Dubai Stadium housefull

According to ANI, tickets for the much-awaited match at Dubai international Stadium have been completely sold out. Organisers told Geo News that the 28,000-seater stadium will be fully packed with fans filling every spot for the high-voltage clash. In their previous encounters in the tournament, the two arch-rivals have attracted huge numbers, with 20,000 spectators filling up the stadium for the group match on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21, according to Geo News. 

India to take on Pakistan after 41 years in Asia Cup tournament

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together. In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan. After India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their group stage match, the two sides faced each other again in the Super Fours game, where the Men in Blue secured another confident six-wicket victory. Both teams head into the final with a win from their previous encounters and will be hungry for a win in the ultimate showdown.

IND vs PAK  Weather and Pitch report: The Dubai pitch for the Asia Cup 2025 final is likely to be balanced, suitable for batting while offering some assistance to bowlers. With hot weather and minimal dew, the toss could play a crucial role in determining the game's strategy.

Ind vs Pak final: Toss time
The toss is scheduled to be held at 7.30 PM IST on 28th September 2025.

IND vs PAK Live When and Where to Watch: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

India vs Pakistan Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

(With reports from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?
What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a
How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips
How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips
'They have got nothing to lose': Former England spinner Monty Panesar warns India ahead of historic Asia Cup Final clash
Monty Panesar warns India ahead of historic Asia Cup Final clash
Tamil Nadu: 31 dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur
Tamil Nadu: 31 dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur
How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses
How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE