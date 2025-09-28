Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11; when and where to watch, toss time, pitch report and more

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together. In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the first India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, spanning 17 editions and 41 years. The excitement surrounding the upcoming summit clash is intense because of how the previous two matches between the sides unfolded. From India’s handshake snub in the group stage game to Pakistan players’ controversial gestures and celebrations in the Super 4s match, both teams were involved in considerable drama.

Asia Cup Final India vs Pakistan: Dubai Stadium housefull

According to ANI, tickets for the much-awaited match at Dubai international Stadium have been completely sold out. Organisers told Geo News that the 28,000-seater stadium will be fully packed with fans filling every spot for the high-voltage clash. In their previous encounters in the tournament, the two arch-rivals have attracted huge numbers, with 20,000 spectators filling up the stadium for the group match on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21, according to Geo News.

India to take on Pakistan after 41 years in Asia Cup tournament

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together. In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan. After India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their group stage match, the two sides faced each other again in the Super Fours game, where the Men in Blue secured another confident six-wicket victory. Both teams head into the final with a win from their previous encounters and will be hungry for a win in the ultimate showdown.

IND vs PAK Weather and Pitch report: The Dubai pitch for the Asia Cup 2025 final is likely to be balanced, suitable for batting while offering some assistance to bowlers. With hot weather and minimal dew, the toss could play a crucial role in determining the game's strategy.

Ind vs Pak final: Toss time

The toss is scheduled to be held at 7.30 PM IST on 28th September 2025.

IND vs PAK Live When and Where to Watch: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

India vs Pakistan Squads:



India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.



(With reports from agencies)