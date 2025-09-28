Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on verge of breaking 10 batting records in IND vs PAK clash in Dubai

Team India's in-form opener Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of creating history during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match tonight as he could break several batting records. Check out the list below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on verge of breaking 10 batting records in IND vs PAK clash in Dubai
In the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma's lowest score is 30 runs so far
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of scripting history as Team India gears up for the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28. Abhishek is the highest run-getter in the tournament so far and showcased stellar performance in each of the six games for Team India. In the six games of the Asia Cup 2025, he has scored 309 runs at an average of 51.50 and a 204.63 strike rate, which includes three half-centuries. Now, the 25-year-old left-handed batter is all set to break several batting records in the Asia Cup Final match against Pakistan on Sunday. Let us take a look at some of these records, which are on the cusp of being broken by Abhishek Sharma.

List of batting record which Abhishek Sharma can break in IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match:

Most runs by Indian in T20I series/tournament - Abhishek Sharma just need to score 11 more runs tonight to break Virat Kohli's record of 319, which he created in the 2014 T20I World Cup.

 

Most runs in T20I series/ tournament from Full Member nation - The Indian opener needs just 23 runs more to break Phil Salt's record, which the England batter created against West Indies in 2023.

 

Most back-to-back 30+ knocks in T20Is - If Abhishek manages to play another 30+ knock tonight, he will become the first batter ever to score eight back-to-back 30+ runs in the format. Currently, he is tied at the same level as Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan.

 

Most runs in single Asia Cup for India - Suresh Raina currently holds this record with 372 runs, which he created in the 2008 edition. Abhishek is required to score 64 runs more to etch his name at the top.

 

Most runs in single Asia Cup - Overall, Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya is at the top of the list, followed by Suresh Raina. Abhishek needs to score 70 runs tonight to surpass both the former cricketers.

 

Most Fours and Sixes in T20I series/tournament - So far, Abhishek has smashed 50 boundaries in the Asia Cup 2025. If he manages to hammer another 16 boundaries tonight, he will break the record of most boundaries in a T20I series/tournament, which Canada's Aaron Johnson currently holds.

 

Most fifties in single Asia Cup - Abhishek is currently tied level with Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, and Pathum Nissanka with three half-centuries in a single edition of the Asia Cup. He requires just one more to break the record.

 

Most runs in Asia Cup (T20I format) - Abhishek Sharma needs 126 runs more to break Pathum Nissanka's record of most runs in the T20I format of the Asia Cup, who has scored 434 runs in 12 matches.

 

Back-to-back 50s by Indian in T20Is - Abhishek needs just one more half-century to become the first-ever India to score back-to-back half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

