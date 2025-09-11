Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pakistan captain slams India for killing marquee clash hype, says 'surprised to know they...'

India has started the Asia Cup with a strong win over UAE, looking forward eagerly to the big clash against Pakistan, which will take place on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are gearing up for a fiercely competitive contest in one of cricket’s most-watched rivalries.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has expressed surprise over the noticeably low hype surrounding the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking to IANS, Latif said the lack of hype is primarily because India agreed to play Pakistan “very easily,” unlike previous occasions that sparked intense build-up and controversy. The match, scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday, has seen a rather muted buildup compared to typical India-Pakistan encounters.

“I’m surprised to know that this time, India agreed to play Pakistan very easily and that’s why there is no hype around the match,” Latif pointed out. According to the Union Sports Ministry’s notification, India is allowed to face Pakistan in “international and multilateral events” like the Asia Cup but cannot participate in bilateral sports events in each other’s country. India’s decision to participate aligns directly with this government policy.

Latif also highlighted how soaring ticket prices have played a role in creating a low-key atmosphere for this clash in Dubai. “Otherwise, wherever they play, be it in Centurion, Sydney or in Chennai, it is houseful every time. The people will surely come and it will be a packed house. The ticket prices are also very high. However, the match will get hype from tomorrow, and it will be a good contest,” he added.

The India team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, began the tournament with an emphatic nine-wicket win over the UAE. Pakistan will play their opening match against Oman on Friday before facing India.

Echoing the call to separate the game from politics, legendary former India captain Kapil Dev urged everyone to maintain perspective and focus on cricket. “Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing – there’s no need to say anything else,” Kapil told reporters. “Don’t make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs.”

India enters the tournament as defending champions after winning the ODI edition of the Asia Cup in 2023, setting the stage for another thrilling contest amid geopolitical sensitivities.

