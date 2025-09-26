Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Emotional Pakistan fan tells Haris Rauf 'India ko chhorna mat'; pacer’s reaction goes viral - Watch

The moment came amid heightened tensions due to recent controversies, including Rauf’s provocative gestures during the Super Four match and the political undertones dominating the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 08:48 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Emotional Pakistan fan tells Haris Rauf 'India ko chhorna mat'; pacer’s reaction goes viral - Watch
In spite of the boycott calls and various controversies, India and Pakistan are gearing up to clash for the third time in the current Asia Cup. This time, the two arch-rivals will meet in the final showdown on Sunday in Dubai. To secure their place in the finale, Pakistan triumphed over Bangladesh by 11 runs in a nail-biting virtual semi-final on Thursday, where Salman Ali Agha and his team defended a modest total of 135/8. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf both delivered exceptional performances, taking three wickets each.

Following the win, pacer Haris Rauf went to the stands to greet some fans from Pakistan. There, an emotional supporter implored Haris to ensure a victory against India in the final at all costs.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the fan, visibly moved, was heard saying, "Badla lena hai. India ko chodna nhi hai. Khuda ka vaasta hai. (We need to take revenge. You must defeat India. I swear to God)." Haris was then seen blowing kisses to the fan before heading back.

Watch the video here:

The ongoing Asia Cup has already stirred up quite a bit of controversy for Haris, who faced significant backlash for making inappropriate gestures towards the crowd during the Super Four match against India.

On September 21, Rauf made gestures that mimicked the act of bringing down a plane, mocking India's military actions after Indian fans chanted "Kohli, Kohli," referencing the match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off him at the MCG during a T20 World Cup match in 2022.

During the game, he directed insults at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma while bowling, to which the two young players responded with their bats.

Sahibzada, in the same match, celebrated with a gesture resembling gunfire using his bat as a prop, which has drawn widespread criticism.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were fined 30% of their match fees by the ICC for their conduct on the field during the Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan. Rauf was penalized for his aggressive gestures towards the fans, while Yadav was fined for expressing solidarity with terror victims.

Also read| After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

